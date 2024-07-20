Wagga City just maintains unbeaten run, Reddies set up final round showdown

Wagga City's defence held strong to maintain their perfect record this season despite being tested by Waratahs.
The top-of-the-table clash looked like it was going to be a one-sided affair as the Boiled Lollies ran in three early tries at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
However as Waratahs started to turn the possession battle in their favour it soon became a different story.
The premiers scored the first 18 points of the second half to close within one point before Adam Meehan crossed on the last play of the game to help Wagga City to a 24-18 victory.
Wagga City Rob Cleland thought it was just what the side needed as finals approach.
"It was a pretty tough game and a bit of an arm wrestle so to come out on top was very pleasing," Cleland said.
"Frankly I think it was exactly what we needed.
"We probably did a good 45-50 minutes of solid defence in our 22 for the whole game and we didn't see a lot of their half after the first 20 minutes.
"To knuckle down, put some good shots on and keep them out for the most part was very pleasing."
However the win could have come at a big cost.
Rory Sheard didn't last long with a back issue before captain Tyson McLachlan injured his knee.
Cleland hopes they are not too bad with one more round to play against Tumut before finals start.
"With Tyson being our captain, our five-eighth and playing every game so far it's a pretty big concern," he said.
Discipline is one thing Cleland is still looking to improve.
Wagga City were down a man for 10 minutes when Tomasi Nabuliwaqa was yellow carded leading into half-time.
"We still have to work on a few things, including our discipline still, but other than that I think we're heading in the right direction barring a few injuries," he said.
Reddies have set up an intriguing final round of the Southern Inland season.
The Wagga club reeled off a third straight bonus-point win to give themselves a chance to play finals football for the first time in a decade.
Backing up wins over Tumut and Leeton, Reddies had more of a fight on their hands against Griffith at Exies Oval on Saturday.
However they were able to wear the Blacks down to take a 27-14 victory.
Coach Mick Wakeling is pleased with how they kept themselves in the finals race.
"Three steps down, one to go," Wakeling said.
"We've got a fighting chance.
"Quite a way back we identified that (Ag College) game as potentially a really, really important game for us and that's definitely how it's turned out."
Captain Cameron Thomas really led the charge for Reddies crossing for two tries in the win.
He helped them take a 14-7 lead into the half-time with the go-ahead try before starting to get the scoreboard kicking over in the second half.
Reddies secured their bonus point midway through the second half before Junior Burewalu added another to the make the win more comfortable.
However Reddies still need a number of things to go their way to play finals football for the first time since Wakeling last coached the club in 2014.
Not only do they need a bonus-point win in their clash against Ag College on Saturday but can't afford Tumut to pick up a point either.
The Bulls head into their clash with unbeaten Wagga City after a 52-10 victory over winless Albury.
Ag College also ended Leeton's hopes of playing finals after a 76-5 win at Beres Elwood Oval.
