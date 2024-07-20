The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Wagga City just maintains unbeaten run, Reddies set up final round showdown

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
July 20 2024 - 9:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Roberts goes over for one of his two tries as Wagga City maintained their unbeaten record with a tight win over Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Matthew Roberts goes over for one of his two tries as Wagga City maintained their unbeaten record with a tight win over Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

Wagga City's defence held strong to maintain their perfect record this season despite being tested by Waratahs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.