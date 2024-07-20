Magpies to reload over the bye, while concerns over an injury to a key Jet

THE Rock-Yerong Creek will head into a much-needed bye in winning form as they prepare themselves for a big final six weeks of the Farrer League season.
The Magpies maintained their position on top of the ladder with a 37-point win over North Wagga at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
It was tight up until half-time before the Magpies ran out 9.13 (67) to 4.1 (25) winners.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was happy with how his team adapted to the wet conditions.
"The conditions made it really difficult, as I'm sure it did for every game across the region but the way our boys were able to respond when North Wagga challenged, they've been a really good pressure-based side and the conditions probably did suit them and didn't allow any nice, free-flowing footy so they definitely made us earn it but for our boys to find another gear at the end and take the four points and get through unscathed was really positive," Russell said.
Don Roberts, who had been ill all week, played up forward and was one of the Magpies' best. He kicked the first two goals of the game and was clean despite the conditions.
Aiden Ridley controlled proceedings for TRYC from defence, while Cody Cool also provided plenty of rebound. Riley Budd had an impact and hit the scoreboard with three goals.
The wounded Magpies will now look to regroup over the bye and get some troops back for the business end of their premiership defence.
They meet East Wagga-Kooringal in the game that is set to decide the minor premiership straight after the bye, then Charles Sturt University before finals begin.
Russell said it's a well-timed bye for his group.
"It's much needed, for starters," he said.
"We have been the walking wounded for the last month, which is a credit to our boys that the boys coming in have still been able to get the job done most weeks.
"Just to get the boys a bit of a break and go straight into two really strong games and hopefully a finals series where we go deep but it gives us a clear break and then set ourselves for a big back end to the year."
Matt and Will McGowan were good for the Saints, along with Isaac Bennett and Luke Mauger through the midfield.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 3.2 4.6 6.8 9.13 (67)
North Wagga Saints 0.1 3.3 4.6 4.6 (30)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd 3, D.Roberts 2, J.Kemp 2, J.Roberts 2; North Wagga Saints: B.Eyles 1, J.Thompson 1, B.Clark 1, L.Mauger 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, S.Wolter, C.Cool, T.Yates, C.de Brueys-Diessel, J.Kemp; North Wagga Saints: I.Bennett, B.Clark, W.Harper, B.Eyles, W.Mcgowan, M.McGowan.
TEMORA will go into their biggest game of the Farrer League season in winning form after overcoming Coleambally on Saturday.
The Kangaroos came from three-goals down to enjoy a 26-point win over the Blues, 7.9 (51) to 4.1 (25) at Nixon Park.
Temora will go into next Saturday's local derby against Northern Jets with a two-game buffer with a win to assure them of finals for the first time since 2019.
The win didn't come without a fight however as Coleambally kicked the first three goals of the game and led for the majority of the first half.
Temora kicked four of the five goals after the break to get the win.
"They came with the game plan to be very physical and probably for that first quarter it might have overwhelmed us a little bit but I think that style of footy isn't really sustainable and we were a bit smarter to one, not take a step back with that physicality but also play smart footy," Temora coach Zac Oliver said.
"Then we broke the game open and moved the ball really well considering the conditions.
"It started off pretty tight but we adjusted and run away with it."
Temora big man Jack Cullen continued his fine season with another big game, as did co-coach Will Reinhold.
Will McMartin played well for Temora on a wing, while Luke Murray's physicality helped the Kangaroos get over the line.
Kyle Pete shone for Coleambally in the midfield, while Connor Back impressed in a different role across half-back.
Full-time
Temora Kangaroos 0.2 3.2 5.6 7.9 (51)
Coleambally Blues 3.1 3.1 4.1 4.1 (25)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos: D.Leary 3, R.Hubbard 1, M.Krause 1, W.McMartin 1; Coleambally Blues: D.Bennett 1, T.Argus 1, T.Blissett 1, R.Best 1
BEST: Temora Kangaroos: Not submitted; Coleambally Blues: Not submitted.
A POTENTIALLY serious knee injury to Northern Jets leader Jack Fisher soured their win over Barellan on Saturday.
The Jets bounced back to winning form with a 10.7 (67) to 2.4 (16) win at Barellan Sportsground.
It keeps their finals hopes alive ahead of a showdown with Temora at Ariah Park next Saturday.
But the Jets will most likely be without Fisher, who injured his knee in the win over Barellan.
"We're not sure how bad," Jets coach Jack Harper said.
"It doesn't look good to be honest with you. But we'll see."
Harper was happy with the way his team performed against the Two Blues.
"It was not a great day for footy and made the standards and the skills not fantastic but pretty happy with the way we played, to be honest," he said.
"A team first mentality was our mindset going into today and I think the boys really delivered on that.
"I was really proud of the way we went about things today, better than what we've been able to dish up over the last month and a half, two months. I'm really happy with the way boys went about it today."
The Jets' younger, smaller brigade led the charge with Harry Collis, Max Harper, Tom Roscarel, Ben Grinter and Josh Bell all among their best.
Riley Irvin was again a standout for Barellan in defeat.
Full-time
Northern Jets 3.2 5.3 7.6 10.7 (67)
Barellan Two Blues 0.0 0.1 0.3 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Northern Jets: C.Mccormack 4, J.Bell 2, M.Harper 1, T.Roscarel 1, J.Fisher 1, H.Collis 1; Barellan Two Blues: D.Schmetzer 1, R.Irvin 1
BEST: Northern Jets: J.Bell, J.Fisher, J.Harper, M.Tidd, B.Grinter, J.Avis; Barellan Two Blues: D.Schmetzer, J.Hillman, R.Irvin, B.Radovanovic, D.Campbell, M.Irvin.
