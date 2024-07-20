Tigers claim victory against Coolamon; Lions and Demons secure big wins

Three goals in the opening half proved enough for Wagga Tigers as they claimed a thrilling four-point win against Coolamon.
The Tigers made the most of their early dominance in tricky conditions kicking three goals to none in the opening half as they went into the sheds at halftime with a 17-point lead.
A solitary point was then all they could muster during the third and fourth terms, however strangely enough they still managed to secure a 3.4 (22) to 2.6 (18) win against the Hoppers.
It was tough conditions at Robertson Oval and Tigers coach Murray Stephenson was rapt with their 'rugby score' win against Coolamon.
"It was fantastic for our boys," Stephenson said.
"The conditions probably weren't the greatest for footy, as highlighted by the rugby full time score.
"I thought it was a game based on effort and willingness to roll their sleeves up and do things that typically aren't rewarded in stats.
"It was a bit of a funny game, we did that really well in the first half but then in the second half we probably went away from it a little bit.
"Coolamon got on top of us and they were the better side in the second half, we were just lucky to be in front at the end."
Stephenson has been playing for senior footy for roughly 15 years and he believed this was the first game he's ever had where they've won after failing to kick a goal in the second half.
"It was a funny game, they didn't kick a goal in the first half and we didn't kick one in the second," he said.
"It was a bit odd in that sense, but our first half I think around the ball our mid's set us up.
"I thought they did some really good things and we just played field position for that entire first half which worked out in the end."
Tyson Todd was among the better players for the Tigers in their victory while Matt Ryan, Nic Gorman and Harry Kelly also had solid performances.
Stephenson praised the efforts of Todd however also noted the contributions from fellow midfielders Ryan and Sam McNaughton.
"You could throw a blanket over a number of guys," he said.
"The midfield are around the ball a lot so it's really crucial what they do pressure wise and with ball in hand.
"I just thought he did some really good things, then the other one as well is Matty Ryan who I thought had another really good game.
"He backed up his efforts from last week and Sam McNaughton he was good as well as he's been all year."
The Tigers had Jackson Doswell make his senior debut against the Hoppers and Stephenson was pleased with his efforts in their win.
"It's a good story," he said.
"He was very consistent over the pre-season and this is probably where his opportunity has really come from.
"He was there every session and he's played some really good footy in the two's up until this stage, then there was an opportunity there that presented to him and he come up and grabbed it.
"He did some really good things as well and there was some elements of composure to his game that you don't normally see from first gamers.
"I thought he just came in and did his role and did what he needed to do when he needed to do it."
Full Time
Wagga Tigers 1.1 3.3 3.4 3.4 (22)
Coolamon 0.3 0.4 2.4 2.6 (18)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: J.Myers 1, S.Snelling 1, M.Ryan 1; Coolamon: M.King 1, A.Clarke 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: T.Todd, M.Ryan, N.Gorman, H.Kelly, S.McNaughton, M.Stephenson; Coolamon: J.Redfern, A.Clarke, L.Moore, C.Mattingly, T.Coenen, N.Buchanan
The tricky conditions at Leeton Showgrounds didn't seem to phase Jack Powell as he dominated in Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's 52-point victory.
Powell finished with three goals while Jake Fairman booted two as the Lions secured a 11.15 (81) to 4.5 (29) win against Leeton-Whitton.
Ben Walsh was also impressive for the Lions while Matt Hamblin continued his strong season with another solid performance.
It was less than ideal conditions for the clash between the Lions and Crows, however GGGM coach Sam Martyn praised the way Powell went about it in their win.
"Powelly is in a nice purple patch of form," Martyn said.
"It doesn't matter what the conditions are or where the game is, he's just playing some outstanding footy.
"He's doing a really good job of impacting not only in the midfield, but also when he goes forward as he's a real handful for opposition teams.
"Powelly was a clear best on ground for me today."
The Lions did their damage early against the Crows, kicking away in the opening term to take a 22-point lead into the first break.
In tough conditions, Martyn was pleased with the early efforts put in by his side to open up a handy four-goal buffer.
"The start was excellent," he said.
"I thought we really controlled the game and our structure and set up was really strong.
"Unfortunately we fell away in that third quarter and I guess that's where we gave Leeton an opportunity to come into the game.
"As a team we'll definitely reflect on that third quarter and make sure that it's not a pattern of ours.
"I'm glad during that fourth quarter we were able to rectify some issues that were going wrong for us.
"I'm definitely pleased with how we started the game, especially their intensity and our endeavour towards contested football."
Jack Hinds made his senior club debut for the Lions against the Crows and Martyn was pleased with his efforts in their win.
"Hindsy had some really good moments," he said.
"He's very new to the area and this team, so it took probably the first half to build into the game.
"But he had some really strong moments in the second half and showed he's more than capable of being a first grade footballer."
Full Time
GGGM 4.4 5.6 9.8 11.15 (81)
Leeton Whitton 1.0 2.1 4.3 4.5 (29)
GOALS: GGGM: J.Powell 3, J.Fairman 2, S.White 1, T.Anderson 1, J.Taylor 1, J.Sullivan 1, J.McCaig 1, D.Foley 1; Leeton Whitton: J.Hodge 3, C.Neutze 1
BEST: GGGM: J.Powell, B.Walsh, M.Hamblin, D.Foley, S.Butterfield, Z.Burhop; Leeton Whitton: M.Rainbird, T.Meline, A.Crelley, T.Doyle, J.Rourke, J.Ryan
The tough conditions at Crossroads Oval proved no barrier for Collingullie-Wagga as they claimed a monster 149-point win over Narrandera.
The Demons showed their intent early and they powered home strong with an eight-goal final term that guided them to a 22.19 (151) to 0.2 (2) victory.
Noah Harper was one of the better performers for the Demons in their win as was Ed Perryman while Steve Jolliffe finished with five goals.
Harper has enjoyed a consistent past month for the Demons and Collingullie-Wagga co-coach Shane Lenon credited his efforts among others in their massive win.
"He had a great game," Lenon said.
"He's running into some pretty good form and his confidence is sky high.
"It was a good team performance, but I thought he played really well and Brad McMillan had a strong game.
"Eddy (Ed Perryman) was good again and Nick Perryman played really well, that was one of the positives to come out of the game.
"He went to another level today and he had a strong game, then Matty Klemke got through and played a good game as well."
While scoring proved difficult down the road at both Robertson and Maher Oval, the Demons seemed to have no such worry as they put on their second highest score of the season against the Eagles.
Lenon revealed it was far from ideal conditions also at Crossroads Oval and said he was happy with how they adapted.
"I just think we adapted to the conditions pretty well," he said.
"It was a wintery, windy, cold and miserable sort of day, we didn't get rain so to speak but conditions were pretty tough.
"That was probably one of the pleasing parts of the win in that we adapted to the conditions that we were dealt with."
The monster win was a great way for Harry Radley to celebrate his 100th game for the club and it was topped off with the defender hitting the scoreboard late with a couple of rare goals.
Star midfielder Kane Flack was a notable omission after rolling his ankle in the Demons win last weekend against Turvey Park.
Lenon confirmed it was more a precautionary move and he was confident he would be right to face Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong next weekend.
"He wasn't quite right," he said.
"He was pretty close but we erred on the side of caution with him.
"He'll be right for next week."
Full Time
Collingullie Wagga 3.5 8.8 14.15 22.19 (151)
Narrandera 0.0 0.1 0.2 0.2 (2)
GOALS: Collingullie Wagga: S.Jolliffe 5, E.Perryman 4, S.Stening 4, H.Wichman 2, H.Radley 2, N.Perryman 2, S.Macklan 1, T.Howard 1, B.McMillan 1
BEST: Collingullie Wagga: N.Harper, E.Perryman, B.McMillan, N.Perryman, J.Thorpe, J.Mooney; Narrandera: B.Renet, J.Spurr, J.Smith, H.Pole, H.Odgers, C.Vearing
