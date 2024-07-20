Injury strikes again as Diesels reverse first round horror show with big win

Another hamstring injury to Cade Price was the only downside as Junee extended their resurgence.
The Diesels are the only team Brothers have been able to get the better of this season.
However Junee ensured it wouldn't happen for a second time.
Instead they powered away to a 52-16 win at Equex Centre on Saturday.
They have now scored two big wins in the last to jump from the bottom of the ladder and into seventh place.
Captain-coach Daniel Foley thought the side set the tone early before running away with things in the second half.
"We're finding a way to score points, which is pleasing, but the thing I'm happy about the most is our defence," Foley said.
"Keeping teams to low scores is always what you want to see and I think that comes down to Chase (Bernard) and Connor (McCauley) in the middle doing all that hard work.
"It just takes the pressure off everyone else."
Price opened the scoring against his former club after nine minutes.
Junee held out three straight sets on their line before taking advantage of a Brothers error as Price scored off a scrum move.
Foley then sliced through four minutes to double their lead.
Brothers responded when Apenisa Driti swooped on a lost ball close to the line to get the Wagga club on the board after 20 minutes.
However tries to Stu Dunbar and Jacob Holt helped the Diesels out to a 24-4 lead at half-time.
Brothers hit back two minutes after the break when Alifeleti Ngahe scored following a penalty but Junee soon got things back on track.
They scored the next four tries to ensure their third win of the season with Foley and Price both finishing with doubles.
After a tough run with injuries in the first half of the season, Foley hopes they can cause some more headaches from rivals in their final three games of the season.
"We've got some tougher opponents coming up over our next three games but I think we've been building over the last couple of weeks and it puts us in good stead to possibly knock a couple off," he said.
However he admitted Price picking up another injury issue was a real negative to take out of the game.
"It's disappointing to lose Cade as having him back there we've really got into a bit of a groove over the last couple of weeks," Foley said.
"We've been improving every week for the last three or four weeks so it's disappointing to lose him and we're going to have to make some changes, which isn't ideal but has been the story of our season really."
Junee tackles Gundagai at Laurie Daley Oval.
Blake Mindipi crossed for a consolation try in the final minute, when Junee were down a man after Thomas Carroll was sin binned, however it was another tough day for Brothers.
Adding to the scoreboard pain they also lost Driti late in the game with a hamstring injury.
They will be looking to regroup when they tackle Tumut and Twickenham on Sunday.
