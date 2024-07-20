The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Group 9

Injury strikes again as Diesels reverse first round horror show with big win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 20 2024 - 7:20pm, first published 7:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor McCauley tries to break out of the Brothers defence during Junee's big win over his former club at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Connor McCauley tries to break out of the Brothers defence during Junee's big win over his former club at Equex Centre on Saturday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Another hamstring injury to Cade Price was the only downside as Junee extended their resurgence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.