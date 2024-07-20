The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Bombers lock in double chance with 'ugly' victory in low-scoring slog

MM
By Matt Malone
July 20 2024 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University's Hayden Wooden and Marrar's Matt Rynehart compete for the ball in the Farrer League clash at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith
Charles Sturt University's Hayden Wooden and Marrar's Matt Rynehart compete for the ball in the Farrer League clash at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday. Picture by Les Smith

IT WASN'T pretty but the Bombers got the job done.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.