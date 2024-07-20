Bombers lock in double chance with 'ugly' victory in low-scoring slog

IT WASN'T pretty but the Bombers got the job done.
Marrar cemented a top three Farrer League finish with a dogged seven-point victory over Charles Sturt University at Peter Hastie Oval on Saturday.
In a game that never reached great heights, Marrar toughed out a 5.8 (38) to 4.7 (31) victory over the fourth-placed Bushpigs.
Both teams were always in the game with the margin never getting any higher than 13 points.
CSU got off to a fast start before Marrar gradually reeled the home team in.
The Bombers led by their biggest margin, 12 points, late in the final term before an Ollie Wortley goal breathed life into the contest with just three minutes remaining.
However, the Bombers got the all-important centre clearance and it resulted in Jake Brown hitting the post to put Marrar seven points clear.
Marrar coach Cal Gardner liked the way his team grinded out the win.
"We knew it was going to be that way," Gardner said.
"We knew it was going to be low scoring and a pretty ugly game to watch but I said to the boys before the game, sometimes you've just got to win ugly and get the four points and that's what happened."
CSU kicked the first two goals of the game and looked far more up for the contest early than the Bombers.
But they got a couple of goals back late in the opening term and from there were gradually able to get on top, but certainly not by much.
In a game dominated by stoppages and strong tackling, it was teenage Marrar footballer Caleb Walker that looked the most threatening forward on the ground and his strong marking that helped create a couple of crucial chances for the Bombers.
Gardner was pleased with the way his team was able to get back on top after being shown up early.
"I thought the first 10 minutes, they were probably hungrier than us, they were first to the footy and they were beating us at the contest but I thought we turned that around after the 10 minute mark," Gardner said.
"But we gave them a bit of a lead and a bit of a jump but to fight back on a day like today was huge."
The win assures the Bombers of a double chance come finals, with just three rounds remaining. They will either meet East Wagga-Kooringal or The Rock-Yerong Creek in the qualifying final.
"It was a huge game for both teams really," Gardner said.
"It kept their top three chances alive and for us it gives us a pretty shot at the top three so to lock that away was huge."
Teenage Bombers Matt Rynehart and Caleb Walker led the charge for Marrar.
Bryce Mann was again terrific in defence, while Jake Brown won a lot of football through the midfield.
Jake Turner was CSU's best through the midfield, winning plenty of footy and doing plenty of hard work, while Nick Myers was brilliant down back, winning the battle against Marrar spearhead Kieran Emery and restricting him to one goal.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 2.1 4.3 4.4 5.8 (38)
CSU Bushpigs 2.3 3.4 3.7 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: C.Walker 2, K.Emery 1, H.Palmer 1, J.Brown 1; CSU Bushpigs: O.Wortley 1, H.Wakefield 1, S.Holgate 1, A.Harwood 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: M.Rynehart, C.Walker, J.Jenkins, H.Reynolds, J.Brown, H.Palmer; CSU Bushpigs: N.Myers, J.Turner, M.Findlay, D.Rogers, S.Severin, P.Inglis.
