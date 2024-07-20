The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, July 20

Junee 52 d Brothers 16
Temora 28 d Albury 22
Wagga Tigers 3.4 (22) d Coolamon 2.6 (18)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 11.15 (81) d Leeton-Whitton 4.5 (29)
Griffith 8.12 (60) d Turvey Park 8.3 (51)
Collingullie-Wagga 22.19 (151) d Narrandera 0.2 (2)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 9.13 (67) d North Wagga 4.6 (30)
Temora 7.9 (51) d Coleambally 4.1 (25)
Marrar 5.8 (38) d Charles Sturt University 4.7 (31)
Northern Jets d Barellan
Wagga City 24 d Waratahs 18
Reddies 27 d Griffith 14
Tumut 52 d Albury 10
Ag College 76 d Leeton 5
Henty 7.5 (47) d Billabong Crows 3.3 (21)
Osborne 12.5 (77) d CDHBU 4.6 (30)
Jindera 7.7 (49) d Howlong 7.3 (45)
Lockhart 12.22 (94) d Culcairn 4.3 (27)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 9.12 (66) d Murray Magpies 3.8 (26)
Holbrook 17.12 (114) d Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock 1.7 (13)
