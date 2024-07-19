Gundagai have already had a victory ahead of big clash with Young

Gundagai front rower Joel Field has escaped the threat of suspension in a big boost for the Tigers.
Field was faced with a three-week ban after a clash that left Temora fullback Hamish Starr nursing a broken nose early in their tight tussle at Anzac Park on Sunday.
However the Tigers took the matter to the Group Nine judiciary on Thursday night and succeeded.
Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay was relieved to have Field in the side for their clash with ladder leaders Young at Anzac Park on Sunday.
"It was a massive result for us," Hay said.
"Now he gets to concentrate on playing footy as he's always been an important part of our team and none more so than this year probably.
"We've got so many young blokes who are just learning their trade at the moment so having an old, experienced guy like Joel, who has unmatched toughness really, lead by example with not only what he says but he actions it too, which is more important.
"He'll continue to do that for the rest of the year and hopefully for a couple more years yet."
While Field is free to play, he will have a suspended sentence hanging over his head for the next 12 months.
Field was cited by the Dragons after an incident in the opening minutes of the clash.
He was charged with a behaving in a way contrary to the true spirit of the game however the Tigers were successfully able to argue the contact was from an accidental head clash and had the charge downgraded.
It resulted in Field being found guilty of careless offence, which in his instance carries a base sanction of 150 points.
Gundagai then applied to have his one-game ban suspended, which was successful allowing him to take the field on Sunday.
However it's not all good news for Gundagai, who sit in fifth place, just one win clear of Albury, who take on the Dragons at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Fullback Tyron Gorman will miss the clash due to illness.
He's been hospitalised during the week and instead Country representative James Morgan will take his place at the back with Josua Soronakadavu moving back into the centres and Jake Hay shifting to five-eighth.
Gundagai already have a number of long-term injury concerns, including the loss of their second Country representative Royce Tout for the rest of the season.
They also head into the clash with the Cherrypickers without lock Jack Schubert.
Benjy Hannan will take his place in the starting side after really impressing throughout the year.
"He's only small in stature but he's as tough as nails," Hay said.
"He's a local junior, an Adelong boy who has been at the Tigers since he was six-years-old, so he's an important product for us.
"He's really come of age this year and it's easy to forget that he's only 18.
"A lot of guys have been blessed over the last 10 years at our club to get their debut when the club is on top but Benjy has come in at a very different time and already is showing a lot of leadership skills for a young bloke that we probably didn't think that he had.
"He's impressed us on and off the field with the way he handles himself and he'll do a job for us on Sunday and for the rest of the year."
Gundagai have put themselves under pressure to qualify for finals with three losses by seven points or less in their last four games.
All have been to teams above them on the ladder and Hay is looking for the side to capitalise better.
"We're competing against the best sides with a really young team at the moment," he said.
"We've got some guys really punching above their weight in terms of their ability and they are fighting for everything.
"You can see that in their efforts.
"We're not far away but we still have a way to go to get to where we need to be.
"We are going to have to be on on Sunday and if we aren't we will get found out but I'm still very confident we can get the job done."
