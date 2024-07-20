Long road ahead to fix 'hidden sins'

Nothing gets people angry - and talking - like Wagga's pothole-plagued roads network.
After days of wet weather, including a soggy Saturday yesterday, even more craters have emerged and we're hoping for the best as we dodge those holes.
Mechanics and tyre stores are no doubt being inundated with requests for repairs (if they ever stopped in the first place) and many people will likely be forking out bucks for wheel alignments.
Speaking of spending cash, Wagga is being dudded when it comes to receiving much-needed road maintenance money.
It's why it's hard to argue against Wagga City Council's call for a better, and more equitable, distribution of funding by calculating the cash splash based on the length of roads, rather than a fixed amount.
It's the case that many roads in the Wagga LGA weren't up to scratch before prolonged wet weather caused further damage, because the money just wasn't there in the first place.
As general manager Peter Thompson told a parliamentary inquiry into the financial viability of local governments, a dry period "hides a lot of sins" and the lack of funding for roads has become immediately apparent after plenty of rain.
