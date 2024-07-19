Position switches can't stop Brothers' 'Mr Fix It' from feeling right at home

Mitch Carter will step into another different role as Brothers chase just their second of their comeback season.
Carter will line up at halfback for their clash with the only team they've been able to get the better of this season, Junee, at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Brothers coach Aaron Gorrell labelled the 21-year-old as his 'Mr Fix It'.
Carter is just pleased to play any role in the side's return to first grade.
"It's been a pretty big pleasure to be trusted to play in any position that's needed," Carter said.
"It's good to be able to do whatever the team needs and I'm just happy to help out and do my part."
Gorrell believes he's played an important role in trying to help the club get back on track.
Especially with his willingness to cover a number of roles.
"He's been pushed and shoved in just about every direction for us this year," Gorrell said.
"He's been there from the start, he was one of the first players I caught up with and has been loyal to the club and our real 'Mr Fix It'.
"He rarely misses a training session, plays 80 minutes each week, goes down injured but toughs it out.
"He's played hooker, half, five-eighth, lock and even back row at one stage so he's been very valuable for us and a good man to have around the club."
Carter made his first grade debut as a 17-year-old in 2021.
However unlike many other players, he was determined to stay at Brothers following their withdrawal from first grade last year.
"I've been with Brothers since under 6s in juniors so I'm very loyal to the club," he said.
"Brothers is always going to be my home club."
Brothers are coming off a 74-0 loss to Young last week.
They conceded 14 tries against the ladder leaders and that result combined with Junee's big win over Tumut leaves them on the bottom of the Group Nine ladder.
However Carter believes there are plenty of positives already out of this season.
"We're in the building process so it was never going to be anything huge but I think we're building towards something nice with Aaron as the coach," he said.
"We're finding new players constantly and trying to get our combinations sorted so I think there's a lot to look forward to for the rest of this year and next year."
Carter feels there has been a real difference at the club this year, despite results not going their way.
"I think we are definitely building as a club and I think there's a lot to look forward to," he said.
"The culture is also really good around the club, it's really healthy."
He's also pleased to have cemented a place in the first grade team.
Regardless of what position he's been asked to fill.
"It's been really good being able to play with good quality people and good quality players," Carter said.
"Obviously it's a pretty tough competition but it's nice to be amongst that."
Brothers scored a 42-8 win over Junee when the two teams met earlier this season, their first in 651 days.
Gorrell is looking to repeat the dose.
"I don't see why we can't as every team is a bit low on troops but we will come up with 17 who can do the job," he said.
"People know the role they have to play when they come in and we will put on a good show.
"If we play like the way we want to play we will be in the finish."
