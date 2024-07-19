The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tough effort provides a shock as Smith scores first win in 14 months

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 20 2024 - 9:15am, first published July 19 2024 - 6:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter McRae urges Dee Terror to the line as part of his double at Riverina Paceway and a quinella for Junee trainer Trevor White. Picture by Les Smith
Peter McRae urges Dee Terror to the line as part of his double at Riverina Paceway and a quinella for Junee trainer Trevor White. Picture by Les Smith

Brian Smith was shocked to end his year-long run of outs as Maginot Line produced a tough display.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.