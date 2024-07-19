Tough effort provides a shock as Smith scores first win in 14 months

Brian Smith was shocked to end his year-long run of outs as Maginot Line produced a tough display.
The Cartwrights Hill trainer scored his first win since last June at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Smith thought some patience with the three-year-old really paid off with the recent stable acquisition.
"It was good fun," Smith said.
"The little horse came down to me, we gave him a couple of starts and I thought we should give him a bit of a break as he's a stirry little fella.
"We just let him be a horse with four weeks off, brought him back up, just got a little bit of confidence with him and he's enjoying life."
Smith went into the Ferella & Sons Plumbing Pace (2270m) with a bit of confidence despite the three-year-old only beating two runners home.
Especially after drawing much better this time around.
"I know he finished eighth but we drew eight and went back and Pete (McRae) came off and said 'he went super Smithy, he went great' so there was a little bit of confidence there when we got a draw," Smith said.
After coming up with barrier two Maginot Line was backed in for $19 to a little as $6 before eventually starting as a $7 chance.
Smith was worried after being unable to find cover, but the son of Betting Line toughed it out to win down Jorge Street ($3.10) by a half neck.
"It was the shock of my life as halfway down the straight he would have enough but he kept giving," he said.
"He's not a real genuine horse, he's more the sit and sprint type, but it was good."
Smith's stable has been undergoing a refresh, focusing mostly on younger horses.
He was thrilled to get back to winning ways, with the win his first since May last year.
"The two old horses I had I retired and I just muck around with a few young ones at home," he said.
"I haven't got many left now.
"It's starting to get a hard game now and you've got to really be flying to win races."
The win was part of a double for reinsman Peter McRae.
He added to his good run of late after combining earlier on the program to score with Dee Terror for Junee trainer Trevor White.
