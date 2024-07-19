Lighter side to the operating theatre

It seems there's not too many people who don't know Alison Meeks.
After 45 years working in Wagga Base Hospital's operating theatres, the clinical nurse specialist has put away her scrubs for the final time. As Finn Coleman reports, she will be missed for not only her mentorship and tireless commitment, but also her popular Spotify playlist!
Taylor Dodge has the latest update on the investigation into a crash that claimed the life of a young pilot on Thursday, with Australian Transport Safety Bureau examining the scene near Lake Cargelligo.
There was a brief break in the Amber Haigh murder trial yesterday, but you can catch up on Andrew Mangelsdorf's latest rundown of what happened in the courtroom on Thursday here.
In sport, a self-described 'battler' from Wagga will etch his name into Sydney Swans' history books when he runs out for his 200th AFL game tomorrow. Matt Malone caught up with Harry Cunningham, who will become just the 36th Sydney player to reach that milestone when the Swans play Brisbane at the Gabba.
Have a great weekend. Stay warm, and dry!
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
