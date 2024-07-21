'Probably too late' for Trevor, but 74yo says MND research will help others

A project that could help determine why rates of motor neurone disease (MND) are seven times higher in parts of the Riverina than elsewhere in Australia has received a big government cash injection.
The NSW government has awarded $1 million for research aiming to predict random cases of MND that occur in the state, including clusters within the Riverina.
Wagga's Trevor Smith was diagnosed with the terminal disease five years ago and said he would do anything to contribute to finding a cure or cause.
"If I could be used as a guinea pig, or something like that, that they might be able to find a cure for people down the track," the 74-year-old said.
"Hopefully there might be a cure found for someone else, it's probably too late for me now."
MND is an incurable neurological disorder that affects about eight in every 100,000 Australians, and 90 per cent of cases occur without any apparent reason or family link.
Macquarie University Professor Dominic Rowe has received a state government grant of $997,808 for his research that will identify non-genetic cases to find potential causes of the disease.
Although there are currently no known causes, blue-green algae, head trauma, cigarettes and some weed killers or fertilisers have been linked to the disease.
Mr Smith is originally from Griffith and spent much time swimming in Lake Wyangan, which contains blue-green algae and has been associated with a small cluster of MND cases.
"I also played football, a couple of head knocks, but nothing serious," Mr Smith said.
He also worked on rice farms and was previously a smoker.
"Then I moved to Wagga, and I swam in Lake Albert, so it's much of a muchness really," he said.
Research director for MND Australia Gethin Thomas said although these factors have been suggested as potential causes of the disease, research is much needed.
"We still don't understand what causes the disease," he said.
"A lot of the things that have been associated with MND and are being investigated can be easily avoided.
"Avoid blue-green algae, everyone knows it's bad for you, similarly fertilisers, weed killers - all those things we know are toxic, perhaps if you can reduce your exposure."
Dr Thomas was wary of using the word "hotspot" to describe clusters of cases identified in the Riverina.
But he hoped Professor Rowe's research will help find potential causes of the disease.
"MND is still a relatively rare disease, so even when we see a hotspot or a cluster there aren't that many people, it's just more than you expect to see normal," Dr Thomas said.
"The real struggle then is to differentiate whether that is a statistical quirk ... or there is an actual cause of MND in that area that is triggering this."
Funding for Professor Rowe's research is part of the state government's $2 million boost for MND research.
Dr Thomas is pleased the funding has gone to established researchers in the field but wants to see national funding for projects that collect data on patients over a larger area.
State member for Murray Helen Dalton, who represents Griffith, was supportive of the funding allocation.
"The people in my electorate have been deeply concerned about this crisis for more than a decade," she said.
"Rates of motor neurone disease are up to seven times higher around Lake Wyangan ... than in other areas of Australia and this allocation of funds is great news for communities in the Riverina."
Riverina patients received $350,000 worth of equipment from MND NSW in the past 18 months.
It is the only organisation in NSW that provides free MND support and equipment to people with MND.
There are 23 Riverina patients currently receiving assistance from the organisation.
"All services are targeted at working with families to help the participant remain in their local community for as long as possible and remain connected," MND NSW chief executive Graham Opie said.
"MND NSW supports any research into the cause, cure and care of MND and has supported the research leading up to these grants by providing population data."
