'We're here to listen': Community the top priority for Tout and his team

A ticket of "non-partisan, non-political, community-minded" candidates join the mayor on the ballot for the upcoming 2024 council elections.
Seeking his fourth term on Wagga City Council, current mayor Dallas Tout is excited to be leading the Community First group, which he also led at the 2021 election.
Cr Tout said the people on his ticket were already active in the communities they will be talking about.
"Each and every one of the people in our group are active in the community, looking after the community, listening to their parts of the whole community, and in particular, their cohort in the community," he said.
"That's the fantastic thing because I think council should represent the diversity of demographics, culture, all the different diversities that you can have."
Following the mayor on the ballot is Karissa Subedi, who is a nurse, nurse educator and nurse interpreter.
Ms Subedi and her husband own College of Nursing Education & Training Australia (NETA) and work to address workforce shortages by assisting people obtain nursing and health qualifications, including the re-accreditation of international workers.
Third on the ticket is Pascale Vythilingum, originally from Mauritius, is a social worker currently working at CSU as a student counsellor.
A local girl, Megan Norton is fourth on the ticket. She has worked in the not-for-profit industry for over 20 years and is currently working in early learning at a local community centre.
Last on the ticket is Nin Nin Sang Dong, a refugee from Burma, who is heavily involved in the Burmese community doing charitable work, along with work in aged care and schools.
Cr Tout said the members of the group don't come with preconceived platforms.
"We don't do any policy platforms as a group, because the last thing you can do, as promised, something you know nothing about," he said.
"You might form an opinion, when you're in the community. Once you get into Council, you realise that's not possible or this is needed or we haven't had enough money or whatever."
Cr Tout said all of his group were of the mindset that if successfully elected they would listen to other councillors, staff and take in all the information they can, then make a decision based on merit.
"Their individual decision, not on lobbying and groups with other councillors. So every single decision is based on information, balanced information they're happy with and then vote on merits.
As the current mayor, Cr Tout has some projects and issues he wants to continue working on if re-elected, including the northern and southern growth areas, a resolution with the airport and the Community Strategic Plan.
Subedi said she was inspired to run for council through her work with the College of NETA.
"It's good to represent and to be able to work with a wider range and for the whole community," she said.
"We share the same values and I think the core values that I have is very similar to Community First.
"It's very important for me because I find that community, people, family, and the whole aspect of being able to listen and being able to help others is also my core."
Ms Vythilingum said she also shared common morals and values with the rest of the ticket.
"I think some people's voices need to be heard in the community and our group is all about community and putting people first," she said.
Ms Norton said she was excited to be a part of a like minded team of community people.
"It's a privilege to work in the community and listen and be able to advocate on behalf of our community members," she said.
"My particular focus will be around the community and how tough it is at the moment with the cost of living, homelessness and all those things that are at a local level.
"We hopefully have a voice for our community members to provide some kind of support."
Ms Sang Dong said she would try to be a bridge between her community and council, to try and help both sides understand one another.
"Community first is about loving, caring and empathy," she said.
"We stand up together as a team, work together and ... sharing ideas.
"[The group will] really listen to the public, what their feeling and what they share."
Cr Tout said the only way to make decisions is to "listen, listen, listen".
"That's what this group is all about ... listening with two ears, and not only speaking with one mouth," he said.
"I'm really excited with this group. I've been in local government for a bit, so I've got some experience, but that needs rotation all the time and so I'm happy to stand again.
"I still have the passion for community, but I'm really excited with this group that we have experience throughout the entire group, but the most important thing is that they listen to their community."
