Around the grounds live coverage: Weekend sports blog July 20-21

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Barellan are hoping for a big finish to a difficult season and their quest for their first win of the season will continue as they play host to Northern Jets.
North Wagga welcomes The Rock-Yerong Creek to McPherson Oval while Coleambally makes the trip to Temora to face the Kangaroos.
Charles Sturt University and Marrar will both have some key personnel out for their clash at Peter Hastie Oval, however the Bombers will have the services of midfielder Jed Jenkins after his rough conduct charge was downgraded during the week.
In the Riverina League, Wagga Tigers and Coolamon will meet at Robertson Oval while Collingullie-Wagga will go into their clash at Crossroads Oval heavy favourites against Narrandera.
Leeton-Whitton midfielder Matt Rainbird will celebrate his 100th game for the club as the Crows play host to Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
The Lions have made a couple of changes ahead of the clash including awarding a senior club debut to mid-season recruit Jack Hinds.
Turvey Park and Griffith will also do battle in a clash that will likely decide who finishes in fifth spot.
The Swans are set to be boosted by the return of star ruckman Nathan Richards for the important clash.
In Group Nine, Albury welcomes Temora to Greenfield Park while Brothers and Junee will also do battle on Saturday.
On Sunday, Gundagai plays host to ladder leaders Young while Jumarne Little-Kearnes returns from injury for Southcity as the Bulls welcome Tumut to Harris Park.
Southern Inland Rugby Union action is highlighted by a clash between top two sides Wagga City and Waratahs.
Tumut also plays host to Albury, Reddies makes the trip to Griffith and Ag College welcomes Leeton to Beres Ellwood Oval.
Follow all the action below.
