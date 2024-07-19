Batlow kids tell of living through fire that almost destroyed their town

Rather than paintings of devastation, artistic kids from towns badly affected by the Black Summer bushfires have depicted their memories of disaster with a glint of hope.
A Charles Sturt University (CSU) project about children's response to climate disasters, which has been two years in the making, has resulted in an exhibition, Burning Generation, filled with colourful artworks.
"A lot of people go in, expecting it to be quite upsetting," CSU School of Psychology researcher Dr Rachael Fox said.
"But a lot of people found it actually quite hopeful."
Kids aged 12 to 21 from the Snow Valleys and Bega Valleys were asked to create works to show how they responded to the bushfires during the 2019 and 2020 summer.
For Batlow and Cobargo kids, the fires were on their doorstep.
"They had really strong memories about the bushfires," Dr Fox said.
"They'd had really direct experiences."
Young participant Cat, from Batlow, painted a watercolour picture representing the town's memorial of the Dunns Road fire, which nearly destroyed the Snowy Valleys town on January 4, 2020.
The tiny artwork depicts burnt telegraph poles and the word "undefendable" is written, with the "un" crossed out.
"She wanted to communicate something about the pride she had in the community," Dr Fox said.
"The community of Batlow were asked to leave during the fire and were told that the community was not going to be defendable and that they were going to lose the whole town."
Instead of abandoning the town to destruction, locals and volunteers stayed to successfully save it.
"It has a lot of meaning for the people of Batlow," Dr Fox said.
Cobargo kids made ceramic works of items they would take if they had to flee their homes from fire - again.
The ceramic studio they produced their works in was destroyed and rebuilt following the fires.
"People lost livestock, which was very upsetting, or pets, and that's very very distressing," Dr Fox said.
From the workshops, researchers said it was clear the needs of children were not always considered when planning for emergency situations.
"What they communicated showed me that they are quite important parts of their community and during something like a bushfire, they are important members of the community," Dr Fox said.
"They were looking after younger siblings, they had pride in what their community had fought."
The works, completed in 2023, are being displayed in the exhibition which opens in Wagga on July 20 in the H.R. Gallop Gallery at Charles Sturt University.
"It's very important to think about what young people need in rural areas because young people are crucial to the sustainability of rural areas," Dr Fox said.
Burning Generation opens at 10am on July 20, followed by a public lecture by Dr Fox and Professor McGrath.
The free exhibition runs until August 15.
