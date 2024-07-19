New Lion earns senior call up after stellar performances in reserve grade

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong mid-season recruit Jack Hinds will get his first taste of senior Riverina League football this weekend as the Lions make the trip to Leeton.
Hinds was cleared to GGGM just prior to the June 30 deadline after having made the move to Wagga for university and he has starred in his two appearances in reserve grade for the Lions.
The Lions have made a few changes ahead of the clash against Leeton-Whitton as Connor Krebser, Sidney White and Joe Foley also come into the senior side to face the Crows.
Hinds has quickly made an impression at his new club and he said he was excited ahead of his senior club debut for GGGM.
"It's definitely a different change to playing footy in Sydney," Hinds said.
"It's a bit more competitive I think and it's good to get the call up to first grade."
The Lions are one of the main premiership contenders this season and it's expected there will be some hot competition for senior spots in the coming weeks leading into finals.
While acknowledging this is his chance to stake his claim for a senior spot, Hinds said he wasn't too concerned about whether he finished the season in first or reserve grade.
"I think I'll just go out there and play my own game," he said.
"If Marto (Sam Martyn) calls me up again then that will be great, but I'm not looking for spots as they are earned.
"I've just got to play my game and make sure I'm doing the right thing to stay in that team."
Hinds has only been at GGGM for a couple of weeks, however he said he is already thoroughly enjoying his time at the Lions.
"I'm loving it honestly," he said.
"It's definitely a family club, a lot of the boys got around me the first training session I got down there."
Hinds arrived from AFL Sydney club UTS Bats where he made a couple of appearances in the premier division and division's two and three in the opening half of the year.
It's at the Bats where Hinds said a teammate directed him to the Lions when he revealed he was making the move to Wagga.
"I had a good mate that played with me at UTS Bats in Sydney in Harry Toole," he said.
"He suggested that I go play for the Ganmain Lions because that's where he originally come from.
"So I thought I might give it a crack, it's good to play a bit of country footy."
Hinds has about a five-year gap in his footy background where he revealed he put all of his focus into pursuing touch football.
He said the sport has always been a big part of his family and admitted there's aspects of his touch football background that he's implemented into how he plays Australian Rules.
"My mum and my sister are big touch football players as well," he said.
"My mum represented NSW and Australia, so that's always been a big part of our family.
"I've made top level sides, regional sides and state sides, that's also contributed to a lot of my ability to play footy as well which is good.
"A lot of my footwork and running comes from touch football, then I incorporate that with my playing through the midfield and being able to push off tackles and use my footwork to get around players."
Hinds has performed strongly in his two reserve grade appearances for the Lions and GGGM coach Sam Martyn was excited to see what he could produce at senior level against the Crows on Saturday.
"His first session was two weeks ago and I was unfortunately away," Martyn said.
"I got to the game on the Sunday to watch the two's play and there was someone with an odd number out there.
"I mentioned to the guys who's running around in that number and they said that's Hindsy, he's too good for this level.
"He definitely showcased that in that first game he played against the Tigers and last week against Griffith he was best on ground in my opinion.
"It's great to reward him for his strong efforts, especially coming into a few football club too as it can be quite daunting trying to build connections with 80 players and coaches and staff.
"He's done a terrific job fitting in and I'm looking forward to seeing him play tomorrow."
