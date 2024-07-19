Crime, health and city's progress the focus for Foley's Wagga council team

The team standing alongside current Wagga councillor Richard Foley at the 2024 local government elections has been unveiled.
From small business owners to health professionals, many parts of the city's society is covered by the group.
Running independently, the ticket is headed by Cr Foley, who was first elected to the council in 2021.
Cr Foley said Wagga was at an "interesting nexus in time", with the city about to move into a new phase of development.
"It's critical that this new council focuses on the progressive growth of the city," he said.
"That's why I'm really contesting and standing again, and I have a good team with me to support me.
"A wide range of people ... that expresses what the community is, I believe, and ... we're very keen to get underway. I think the community will be sick to death of [the election] by the time it's over."
Second on the ticket is tradesman and small business owner Chris Kanck, who chose not to speak with journalists at the ticket launch.
He is followed by Dr Shahnaz Akter, who is originally from Bangladesh and moved to Wagga in 2023 - to pursue study in paediatrics - along with her husband (also a doctor) and their two kids.
Fourth on the ticket is founder of NSW Neighbourhood Watch and Wagga Neighbourhood Watch - where he is president - and small business owner Wayne Deaner.
Last on the ticket is Alisha Watkins who works in aged care at a NDIS business.
With a few years on the council under his belt, Cr Foley believes he knows how the ropes work.
"I'm very keen to pursue ... a progressive economic platform that I've been long focusing on ... and some of my fellow candidates have some of their own ideas, which I endorse and will be pursuing as well," he said.
"One of the things that I'm talking about is ... a public housing trust, based for the community's benefit and to put an economic base back to the council.
"A profit that the council could make and also solve an issue, which is the housing crisis."
Cr Foley also believes men's health to be a significant issue, wanting to establish a Riverina men's health centre, which he hopes can extend to addressing psychological issues and domestic violence.
He will also continue to advocate for the duplication of the Gobba Bridge and to improve Wagga Airport, fight for a bypass related to the Inland Rail, and has strategies to combat local crime.
Dr Akter said she was dragged into the election by her "good family friend" Cr Foley.
"During our process of having conversation and chat, I found [Cr Foley] really an active and pro person, thinking about the community and moving forward how we can develop this area as a better living rural city.'
"It definitely has got lots of improvement."
With their backgrounds in health, Dr Akter and her husband are keen in developing a men's health centre, and advocating for improved healthcare, with more funding and encouraging health professionals to the region.
"Economy is important because if we are coming here as a doctor, of course, our partners need a job or something to support themselves," she said.
"It also depends on how liveable the city is, how the crime rate and everything is going on, because we have kids to come along and live with us, and we think about schooling and education.
"So I think that all has ... drawn us to be a part of Richard's campaign."
Mr Deaner wants to provide support and encouragement to Cr Foley, with a focus on crime in the region and ways to make the community safer.
"I think we need ... more involved policing, we need to be more involved with the public as well, we need to get the public to start to report more," he said.
"We need to pick up our statistics on crimes that are happening around town, there's that stigma of ... the police aren't going to do anything or I don't want to trouble them, or they're not being informed.
"But if we can do statistics, boost community awareness ... get more police officers and actually get some more funding in town, so the police can run some programs."
Mr Deaner also wants to be a voice for what the community wants, stating street lighting, CCTV and crime corridors were important.
Mr Foley said the current council gets along well and he hopes that can continue into the next term.
"There's no factionalism in this current council and I hope that the new council doesn't devolve into factions because that's no good for the community," he said.
