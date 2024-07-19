AFL Riverina need to re-think McPherson Oval call

It's Matt Malone from The Daily Advertiser sports team here with the latest edition of our FootyHQ newsletter.
It's been another big week of sport news and no issue has created more discussion amongst our readers than the stories surrounding AFL Riverina's choice of venues for the upcoming finals series.
The AFL Riverina board made a couple of big decisions. Firstly, they overlooked Robertson Oval completely this year due to upgrade of the Jim Elphick Tennis Centre and its impact on netball.
Secondly, they have placed a lot of faith in McPherson Oval to host the second semi-final and preliminary final in the Farrer League.
Our The Daily Advertiser sport Facebook page lit up immediately in the aftermath of these stories.
One of the comments led to a story with Owen Thompson, the unofficial curator of McPherson Oval, and even he suggested officials were mad in opting to host a final at the ground.
Thompson warned that even without any further rain between now and finals, McPherson Oval will be 'slow and heavy'.
Hopefully the AFL Riverina board take notice off the feedback from the people and have a quick re-think about where to play a couple of the biggest games of the season.
Enjoy the weekend and remember to follow our live blog for all the updates from around the grounds.
