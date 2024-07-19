Star ruckman returns for Griffith's crucial clash against Bulldogs

Griffith are set to be boosted by the return of star ruckman Nathan Richards for their important clash against Turvey Park at Maher Oval.
Richards was a noticeable late omission last weekend ahead of the Swans clash against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong, however he has been named in the Griffith side to take on the Bulldogs tomorrow.
The Swans need to win to keep their finals hopes alive and Griffith coach Greg Dreyer was confident Richards would be right to play.
"Nathan trained last night," Dreyer said.
"I haven't spoken to him today, but he seemed all good and right to go."
A loss against the Bulldogs would effectively draw a line through the Swans finals chances and Dreyer believed his side would be ready to fight for their season against Turvey Park.
"We played pretty well for two and a half quarters last week against an undefeated side," he said.
"So our form is not too bad, obviously we need to do it for four quarters but I think that was a bit of a wake up call last week that we can compete.
'We've had a good week at training, so I think the boys will be ready."
The Swans enjoyed a strong first half against the Lions last Saturday, however they were put to the sword in the third and fourth terms failing to score a single point as they fell to GGGM by 68 points.
Dreyer believed there were a fair few factors at play that led to their eventual 10-goal defeat at Exies Oval.
"I thought our third quarter wasn't too bad," he said.
"They got a little bit of a break and I think they went in 20 points up, I think their intensity went up and we didn't go and our defensive pressure dropped off.
"We defended very well in the first half, then with their increase in intensity our execution let us down a little bit at times.
"I think we probably faded in the last quarter, but I wasn't too disappointed in the third.
"We were outclassed basically in the end, they are obviously undefeated for a reason.
"We weren't quite good enough to go with them, but there's plenty of positives to take out of that game for us."
The Swans narrowly fell at home to the Bulldogs when they last met in wet conditions back in round five and Dreyer believed consistency was the key to victory the second time around against the reigning premiers.
"That game in Griffith it poured and it was very wet and a bit of a slog," he said.
"It's a bit hard to take anything out of that game, I suppose we've been a little bit inconsistent.
"We've beaten the teams we've expected to beat recently, 'Gullie got us, Ganmain got us and Mango has got us.
"If we are genuine about finals footy then we've got to get this one back against Turvey.
"It's all about our consistency, they are pretty clear in how we want to play so they know all that sort of stuff.
"It's just four quarters, it's as simple as that."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.