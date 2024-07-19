The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Star ruckman returns for Griffith's crucial clash against Bulldogs

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 19 2024 - 3:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Star Griffith ruckman Nathan Richards is expected to play against Turvey Park on Saturday at Maher Oval. Picture by Les Smith
Star Griffith ruckman Nathan Richards is expected to play against Turvey Park on Saturday at Maher Oval. Picture by Les Smith

Griffith are set to be boosted by the return of star ruckman Nathan Richards for their important clash against Turvey Park at Maher Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.