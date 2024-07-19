'Incredibly rewarding': Wagga Base nurse reflects on her 45-year career

Some days it was saving a life, others it was just helping people feel better, but no matter what, it has been a rewarding career for one Wagga nurse who has retired after 45 years.
From her mentorship to the tireless commitment she showed, and of course her popular Spotify playlist, Alison Meek will be missed at Wagga Base Hospital, as she leaves behind a remarkable career.
The now 62-year-old has been honoured to work where she grew up and has made numerous lifelong friends along the way.
"I've been grateful for the career that I've had," she said.
"I think everyone ... the nurses, surgeons and doctors we have in Wagga are awesome."
A clinical nurse specialist, Ms Meek began her hospital-based training at just 17 years old in February 1979 - one of the last years nurses were offered entirely hospital-based training - and graduated in February 1982.
Ms Meek said she loved her training and became incredibly close with her fellow trainees, three of whom are still her best friends today.
Despite spending almost half a century on the wards at Wagga, Ms Meek originally had no aspiration to be a nurse.
"I wasn't quite sure what I really wanted to do when I finished HSC," she said.
"My mother suggested I might enjoy nursing.
"So, I came and had an interview with matron Stevenson back in the day and next minute here I was nursing."
Ms Meek said she was drawn to theatre work almost immediately.
"I did my theatre prac in my second year of my nursing training and after the first week, I just knew that was where I wanted to work," she said.
"I was just inspired by the surgeons and the operating and helping people."
So much has changed at the hospital since Ms Meek began her career.
"It's been amazing. There's been so many advances in surgery since I started ... and obviously I've seen this new hospital being built, which has been absolutely awesome," she said.
"When I think about the six-storey tower block that we worked in and the three little theatres that we had when I first started working in theatre ... the second one was slightly bigger than the first one, and now we've got eight beautiful theatres up there.
"Seeing this hospital being built [has been] very exciting."
Ms Meek said she loved working in a community-oriented, regional hospital.
"We're all so close. In city hospitals ... there's no way that you would have the closeness of the relationships that you have with the rest of the staff," she said.
"Everybody knows everybody that works in our operating theatre suite ... it's great.
"It's been a rewarding job to help people every day and see patients faces before and after surgery and to sometimes get lovely thank you cards from patients afterwards."
Being a clinical nurse specialist, Ms Meek also served as a mentor to many nurses, new grads, junior doctors and other staff.
"I've been teaching my whole career really. It's part of my job to teach ... the way that theatre works," she said.
"I love it. I love teaching. I never wanted to be an educator, but I really enjoy teaching new grads, new nurses, how to do their surgery, how to scrub, scout and just generally enjoy theatre like I did."
M Meek loves listening to music, whether it's at home, in the car or in the operating theatre.
"My theatre playlist is fully made up of songs, mostly from the 70s, 80s and 90s," she said.
"I don't have any new music on my playlist ... but without a doubt everybody just goes 'Oh, Al's playlist, it's the best'.
"They can always follow my playlist on Spotify ... called 'Alison's favs' ... and play it whenever they want and they can think of me when they do."
Ms Meek said the lightness of things like her music playlist was sometimes very needed in the theatres.
"Obviously, it can be deadly serious when it has to be and if it is serious perhaps it's not the time to have your music playing," she said.
"But most of the doctors absolutely love a little bit of music playing when they operate."
When reflecting on her career, Ms Meek said she had too many good memories to remember them all.
"I mean saving people's lives is an amazing thing ... and there's been a lot of those over my career," she said.
"Too many to recall, but I do specifically remember quite a few of them. That's obviously extremely rewarding.
"But it's also great helping someone who can't walk because they've got a terrible knee and need to have a knee replacement.
"So it's not all about the drama of it. It's just about the everyday helping people feel better."
Ms Meek's final day was Thursday, July 19 and theatre staff joined her for a morning tea and to see her special throwback uniform marking 45 years.
"It was a very emotional day. My beautiful girlfriends made me an outfit to wear on my last day, which was based on my graduation photo of the white dress with the hat and the gloves and stockings, so I had to wear that," she said.
"From the amazing morning tea, flowers, the comments [on the MLHD's Facebook post] ... I just read them and cried. I just can't believe that people are writing such lovely things about me.
"It's been the best. My nursing colleagues are the best and they've organised this amazing night ... and I'll probably not be this chipper tomorrow [Saturday]."
MLHD chief executive Jill Ludford said, throughout her tenure, Alison was more than just a nurse.
"She has been a pillar of strength and a beacon of wisdom," she said.
"Her time and effort, extending beyond the routine demands of her role, have been instrumental in shaping the future of countless healthcare professionals.
"Alison has not only taught and mentored staff and doctors but has also nurtured and guided numerous undergraduate and postgraduate nurses, instilling in them the values and principles that define exemplary patient care."
With an extraordinary career behind her, the 62-year-old said she will likely don her uniform again, but it'll be after a well-deserved break.
"My husband has already been retired for two years ... he's kind of been waiting for me to retire so we can plan some trips and do some travelling, which we'll definitely do," she said.
"I just want to spend a couple of months at home doing nothing, quite frankly. It's cold and I just want to hibernate in the house for a little bit.
"I'm definitely going to come back and do some casual shifts ... I'd love to do a day's charity work somewhere, [because] I've never been able to commit to anything like that because of shift work my whole career."
Although some of her friends are concerned she will get bored and won't have anything to do, Ms Meek is confident she won't miss the work.
"No shift work and being on call. I will definitely enjoy not having to get out of bed in the middle of the night, especially in winter," she said.
"I will enjoy a casual shift every now and again, which will be great to come back and catch up with everyone.
"I feel like I'm ready after that many years to just sort of stop."
