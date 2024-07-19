Player of the Year race heats up as voting goes behind closed doors

TWO of the Riverina's finest footballers will be looking to hold onto their leads in their respective Player of the Year awards heading into the final month of the home and away season.
AFL Riverina has released the up to date leaderboards for the Riverina and Farrer League Player of the Year awards, voted each week by coaches.
The leaderboards and voting will now go behind closed doors for the remainder of the home and away seasons.
Collingullie-Wagga young gun Ed Perryman will take a 10-vote lead into the final five games of the Riverina League season.
The battle for the Riverina League Player of the Year award shapes as a race in two between Perryman and Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong midfielder Matt Hamblin.
Hamblin, last year's winner, only has four games left to poll from, while Perryman and the Demons have five.
In the Farrer League, 2022 winner and Gerald Clear Medallist Riley Budd will be looking to win the award for a second time.
He holds a five-vote lead over Temora co-coach Will Reinhold.
The race in the Farrer League is more open with Marrar's Harry Reynolds and East Wagga-Kooringal pair Dylan Morton and Jerry Maslin all still within 10 votes of the lead.
The award is based on a 3,2,1 vote card from each coach at the conclusion of every home and away game throughout the season.
41 - Ed Perryman (Collingullie-Wagga)
31 - Matt Hamblin (GGGM)
19 - Nathan Richards (Griffith), Nelson Foley (MCUE), Tom Banuelos (GGGM)
36 - Riley Budd (TRYC)
31 - Will Reinhold (Temora)
27 - Harry Reynolds (Marrar)
26 - Dylan Morton (EWK), Jerry Maslin (EWK)
