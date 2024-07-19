Man accused of hitting 180km/h before spikes end police chase near Wagga

A man will face court accused of driving onto the wrong side of a busy highway to evade police before leading officers on a high-speed pursuit.
The officers had tried to pull over a vehicle on the Hume Highway at Tarcutta about 4.30pm on Thursday, July 18, but police said the driver did not stop and crossed onto the incorrect side of the roadway.
The vehicle was later spotted on Mates Gully Road near Tarcutta a short time later and a pursuit was initiated.
"It will be alleged during the pursuit, the vehicle reached speeds of up to 180km/h in a 100 km/h zone," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
"Stop sticks were utilised and the vehicle came to a stop."
The NSW Transport Management Centre reported changed traffic conditions were in place due to a police operation on the Sturt Highway, near Wokolena Road at Alfredtown, about 5pm.
The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the vehicle was searched. Police said a substance believed to be methamphetamine was found inside the vehicle.
Both men were taken to Wagga police station where the driver, a 29-year-old man, was charged with not obeying police direction, police pursuit and supplying a prohibited drug.
He was also charged with breach of bail and an outstanding arrest warrant was executed for drug and firearm offences.
The passenger, a 25-year-old man, was charged with two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm in company and one count of specially aggravated break, enter and steal.
Both men were refused bail and are due to face Wagga Local Court on Friday, July 19.
