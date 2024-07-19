Wright 'fired up' for biggest test yet after switching competitions

Fletcher Wright is used to playing in big rivalries but expects little will change in Southern Inland's top-of-the-table showdown.
The Waratahs number eight hadn't joined the club last time the premiers took on Wagga City earlier this season.
However after moving to Wagga from Orange Emus, the 23-year-old feels their crosstown rivalry puts him in good stead ahead of the clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
"It was the week before I started playing here so I just missed it but everyone was telling me about it," Wright said.
"Back home I played for Orange Emus and we used to have the big derby with Orange City and a few of the blokes I play with now actually have a few mates I used to play with and the way they explained it was this game is very much like that game back home.
"It's fired me right up ready to have a crack."
Wright has enjoyed being part of the club, feeling right at home in his new surroundings despite arriving midway through the season.
The 23-year-old has also embraced having a different challenge being part of a new competition.
"I started four or five games into the season but the boys made me feel like I fit right in from the start so it's been good and I've really enjoyed it," Wright said.
"I've really enjoyed the fact there's more teams in the comp, it creates a bit more variety when you're playing against people because back home you play the same people three times, sometimes four or five depending on finals.
"It kind of gets a bit boring seeing all the same faces all the time so it's been really good having that variety and having the different teams.
"Obviously there is a huge gap between the top half of the comp and the bottom half, which is disappointing and you would like it to be a bit closer with some of those bottom teams but everyone has their down points in seasons and have their moments where they will be back up on top.
"You can't be too disheartened as it is good fun though."
Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy feels Wright has played a big role since moving for work early in the season.
Especially with the positive attitude he brings to the side.
"Fletcher brings a physicality and a real technical nous that not many guys in our club have," McCarthy said.
"He's a very good defender, a good ball carrier and is a really good reader of the game."
Wright has some familiarity with Wagga City after playing alongside a number of their players in Southern Inland's representative win this season.
He expects to have a real challenge on their hands as they look to end Wagga City's unbeaten season just a fortnight out for the finals.
"Wagga City is a very classy looking team, they play really good footy as we're obviously chasing a very tough opponent here .... but we really want to try to put a mark on this and try to take them out," Wright said.
"It's obviously not going to be easy, especially coming into finals with their form looking so good but we're looking forward to the challenge and hopefully coming out on top on the weekend."
Wagga City are the last team to get the better of Waratahs back in round three.
The unbeaten ladder leaders took a 69-29 victory but McCarthy feels they've improved since then.
"This week is an interesting one as we've come a long way since we played them last time with some good challenges against Ag College and Tumut both times around and I think we've developed really well," he said/
"It's an interesting one being it's likely we will face them again in two weeks so you probably don't want to show all the things you've been working on but you want to keep building some momentum and continuity in your play.
"It's a good challenge as Wagga City are clearly the benchmark in the comp, they are undefeated for a reason, they have huge amounts of depth and really should be favourites for the game and to win the competition with what they've dished up so far.
"They are a really good footy side, well coached and I don't expect anything different on Saturday.
"We're going to have to be right on top of the key defensive parts of the game to go with them."
Wagga City will go into the clash without the suspended Noa Rabici after their 93-0 win over Griffith last week.
Waratahs have made a number of changes to their line up after a comfortable win over Albury.
Wright comes back into the side however they will be without captain Harry Tyson after picking up an ankle issue last week.
