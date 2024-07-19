'Let's not die wondering': Barellan aiming for big finish to tough season

BARELLAN coach Peter Green has set his sights on claiming 'a scalp' over the final month of the Farrer League home and away season.
The Two Blues will welcome Northern Jets to Barellan Sportsground on Saturday, before finishing the year with games against Marrar, Coleambally and North Wagga.
The end of a tough, and winless to date, season is drawing clear for Barellan but Green is confident his men can still get something out of the final month.
"We've actually for a very favourable draw (to finish). Apart from Marrar next week, we've got Jets, Marrar, Coleambally and then North Wagga," Green said.
"We get one who is a little bit down, a couple of injuries or whatever and we put some of our better footy together consistently over four quarters and then you just never know. That's the hope you place in the boys.
"We've got six training sessions left, let's get something out of it and see if we can take a scalp before the end of the season.
"Let's not die wondering about it. Let's get in and have a crack. If we're good enough, we're good enough but if we're not, that's ok."
Making matters tougher for Barellan is they've been left to play the second half of the season out without their travelling contingent from Melbourne.
Jack White sustained a shoulder injury and will play no further part in the season, while Jai Sandbrink and Tom Gee are out with ankle problems.
The Two Blues have lost all 12 games to date by an average margin of 107 points but Green isn't giving up on the season by any means.
"It's just about, as I've said all year, about developing capability amongst our young group and having our senior players lead the way in that," he said.
"It's very much around individually how we can improve, which then comes back into the overall focus of playing and working as a team.
"We've been making baby steps but in terms of being able to compete against particularly the better teams in the competition we're a long way off. That's the reality.
"I don't focus on the scoreboard, I focus on the things that we're wanting to improve in, both individually and as a team, and if we're making progress there, along with the effort, I'm pretty happy with where the group's at despite the results.
"If you're going to make it about the scoreboard, you might as well pack up and go home. It's about the long term."
Green is happy to stick around long term.
He's yet to have a discussion with the club around next season but is prepared to roll up his sleeves and go again.
"I was open to whichever direction the club wanted to go with. I'm easy either way to be honest. Whichever way the club wants to go with," he said.
Green believes things can turn around quickly at Barellan.
"Things can turn around really quickly," he said.
"The experience those young players get this year, they've got a year under their belt next season, another pre-season, they get a bit stronger, get fitter, all that type of stuff and take on the knowledge and experience that they've learnt, you take it into next year and you just keep building."
