'Shame football has become a dictatorship': Group Nine clubs react to change

Group Nine clubs are still coming to terms with big changes for the 2025 season with one president describing it as a dictatorship.
NSW Rugby League confirmed plans to remove the Sullivan Cup under 16s boys competition and introduce under 18s girls next year.
Clubs have been told to move on but how the message was delivered, and the lack of consultation, has left many disappointed.
Temora president Jack Morton spent almost 30 years on the Group Nine board, including eight as president.
He's frustrated by how the process has transpired.
"It's distasteful when someone just lords over you and dictates to you without any conversation," Morton said.
"There was going to be no change as they weren't interested in listening to us.
"It's a shame football has become a dictatorship like that."
Morton expects there will be more discussions between the clubs throughout the year.
He suggested being able to hold off for another year but it wasn't well received.
"I asked at one stage 'if we don't do it, why don't you let us do it for one year and tell us we got it all wrong as we might be able to tell you we got it all right' but he wasn't interested in that," Morton said.
"We know why we want the 16s there but they weren't interested in listening and there's a fair bit of arrogance about what they do.
"We will have to see what comes from it."
Kangaroos president Peter Hurst was also left disappointed by how the process unfolded.
Especially the lack of consultation with clubs.
"As I tried to highlight at the meeting, volunteers are the lifeblood of the game and our 16s in Sullivan Cup have always been the lifeblood of the club as 16-year-olds are dependent still," Hurst said.
"They can't drive as yet so they rely on mum and dad to get to the footy which brings invested parents to become valuable volunteers for each club.
"Taking that away from us without consultation and really without any valuable data to see the value of that decision has left pretty much all clubs disappointed."
Gundagai secretary Martin Hay has been one of the most outspoken on the issue.
However he didn't want to be drawn into it again.
"I'll reserve my judgement," Hay said.
"It was good Peter Clarke came to address us."
With half of Group Nine game days now occupied by women, Albury president Herb Stratton raised concerns over the current facilities.
There are few grounds equipped across the group with enough change rooms to have separate spaces for both men and women.
Greenfield Park is one of them.
"My biggest concern is I don't think it's a very good mix having under 18s girls and under 18s boys as we haven't got the facilities and change rooms," Stratton said.
"I think they've just jumped the gun a couple of years early."
He is also concerned about simply attracting enough women for multiple teams.
"A lot of girls don't want to double up and we've got that problem with tackle and leaguetag," Stratton said.
"A few have given it away because of that simple reason."
Facility concerns were relayed by Hurst, who also questioned the lack of a strategic plan by NSW Rugby League and Group Nine regarding the decision.
"I find the strategy behind the new format not in line with any business acumen to make that decision," he said.
New Southcity president Craig Heathcote felt there was never the desire to negotiate with clubs.
He was left concerned with the impact the changes will have.
"When you look at the big picture, which they didn't look at from a business perspective and revenue, we're going to miss with the under 16s not coming through the gate," Heathcote said.
"I've worked the gate at Harris Park several times and you see the different grades come in and take notice of how much they spend at the gate.
"The 16s age group is one of the biggest ones."
Temora are already without both under 16s and under 18s this year.
They were confident they could have a Sullivan Cup side next year and admitted this won't help the club.
Morton also doesn't expect to be in a position to have an under 18s girls team.
"I'm a massive believer it should be built from the bottom up, and so were other people there," Morton said.
"You build it through the junior league with 13s, 14s, 15s, 16s and eventually they come through and you have teams but just bunging on an under 18s side to me just seems ridiculous."
It's a sentiment shared by a number of clubs.
Stratton feels it needs to go a step further with more education and opportunities in a school environment, especially when trying to attract people to rugby league rather than Australian rules and rugby union.
Junee president David Holt is looking to plan ahead with the new status quo.
"The plan has been laid out in front of us and it's up to the clubs to implement that," Holt said.
"We will do the best to make it work."
Holt admitted they have reservations about their ability to have two grades of women's rugby league, and thought having under 17s instead of under 18s would have been a more feasible option.
Brothers executive member Ben Howard admitted the club were one of the less vocal, feeling the decision had already made.
However they certainly enjoyed having five grades, being without a women's rugby league team, after their recent numbers issue.
"As a senior club this year we've got all five grades, which is the first time we've had that for a long time, and our 16s and 18s have both been very successful," Howard said.
"As a club as a whole it's good to have five grades on game days, there's no two ways about it."
As a past juniors president he appreciated how that would add to already lengthy days but thought his daughter Eliza offered an interesting perspective.
"My daughter plays in 16s leaguetag and she's like if the 16s leaguetag is in the juniors she thinks the 16s boys should be as well," Howard said.
Young president Josh Powderly is already coming up with ways to make it work for the club and he doesn't expect anything will change.
"There are ways around it but there's heaps of byes in the draw and every time we have a bye and the 16s are playing we will just play them in the bye's time slot to give them encouragement for when they come across the tracks the next year," Powderly said.
"They will still get to play with the seniors plenty enough."
