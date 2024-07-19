New life-saving tool to cut time it takes to free people at crash scenes

A new life-saving tool will allow Wagga's volunteer rescuers to get faster emergency access to people trapped in motor vehicle crashes across the region.
The Wagga Volunteer Rescue Squad (VRA) has received a $25,000 grant to purchase a Holmatro Pentheon Combi Tool.
The multi-tool can spread and cut through metal, allowing crews to work on multiple vehicles at the same time or on both sides of a vehicle when a person or multiple people are trapped in a wreck.
Wagga VRA captain Jodie Carter said the tool would allow them to help paramedics get quicker access to patients or free those injured more quickly.
"We can be operating on one side of a vehicle with our two other tools, our spreader and cutter, and we can be using the combi tool on the other side, or on another vehicle at the same time," she said.
"We're only called to motor vehicle accidents when someone is trapped, so every time we are called ... we use these tools to get the person out."
Ms Carter said the combi tool had "been a wish list item for a long time".
"That's a lot of sausages we would normally have to sell and fundraiser for," she said.
The device has only just landed in Wagga and is yet to be put to work.
"We don't want to have to use our tools, but when we do get to use it it's going to be a massive asset to our squad," Ms Carter said.
"It gives us the ability to access patients quicker, if we can do both sides at the time it gives paramedics access to their patients quicker and us able to get the patient freed a lot quicker.
"The combi tool allows us to not have to change tools, we can use the combi tool for both."
Ms Carter said the dream would be to one day have a Holmatro Pentheon Combi Tool in every VRA vehicle.
The grant funding for the new tool was provided as part of the National Australia Bank (NAB) Foundation Grants.
NAB state business banking executive Naomi Stuart said she took pride in being able to provide vital organisations with the money to secure equipment that will help them save lives.
"We do receive a lot of worth while applicants for the grants but what we loved about this one particularly is that it's an organisation that really does save lives and this equipment means that hopefully we can get people out of vehicles more quickly and save lives in the local community," she said.
Ms Stuart said Wagga being a rural community, with many machinery and motor vehicle accidents occurring on farms, was another reason why the VRA was selected as the grant recipient.
"VRA applied through the program and we assessed a number of applicants. We felt like this one would have an impact not only on Wagga but they service some of the outlying areas as well and I think what we also appreciate is that this equipment will help save the lives of farmers as well," she said.
The next round of NAB community grants will open in August and organisations can apply online through the bank's website.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.