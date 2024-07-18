Action fuels hope for new servo

This morning we bring those living in the northern suburbs some good news about the long-awaited, and recently halted, Boorooma service station development.
Emily Anderson reports workers are back onsite, months after construction ground to a halt by a building company's collapse, and a new opening date has been set.
In other news, police have released CCTV footage as part of an appeal for information into an armed robbery at a Tolland service station earlier this year. A manhunt is continuing for the hammer-wielding bandit.
Photographer Les Smith was on hand as Wagga's little ballerinas took to the barre with the pros during a special workshop hosted by teachers from The Australian Ballet this week. You can see all the wonderful photos here.
Tahlia Sinclair has spoken with 11-year-old Isabel Baggio following her selection as vice captain of the NSW team for the School Sports Australia under 12s nationals, while Courtney Rees reports three referees have walked away due to concerns over attitudes towards their role.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.