Forget Paris Olympics, this is biggest sport you've probably never heard of

Shotguns? Check. Hundreds of competitors? Check. Thousands of empty cans food? Check.
The Ardlethan Beckom Sporting Clays' annual Can Shooting Competition is back this weekend, with competitors taking aim to see who can shoot an old tin can the furthest.
The unique event has been running since 1972 and committee member Ian Maslin said it started with farmers throwing old beer cans into the air, attempting to shoot them with a shotgun.
"In latter years, fences were put up and you were scored as to how far you could propel the can with a shot," Mr Maslin said.
"Since those old steel cans have finished, we now have to use empty baked beans cans and we will do up to 10,000 to 12,000 a year."
It's a one-of-a-kind event that helps raise money for the community, but Mr Maslin said getting the day organised wasn't as simple as you might think.
"To actually create this ... to have a competition to shoot it at a gun club, we had to get permission from the Attorney General's office," he said.
"It took a lot of hoops to jump through and a lot of help from a lot of people, that's how serious we take it."
There are six stations set up on the day with six shooters standing at each of the stations, roughly 25 metres away from where the targets are thrown up.
A can is then thrown in the air from a specialised throwing machine and the shooters get the chance to shoot the can as far as they can with a single shot.
Shooters are scored on how far it goes.
"If you get hold of one, you might send one 50, 60 metres, sometimes you can't hit s--t," Mr Maslin said.
The committee member said they are expecting about 120 competitors on Saturday, each paying an entry fee of $60 to take part.
Most of the profits go back to the community, with funds going to various organisations and services over the years.
"Normally we tip a heap of money into Can Assist, we've tipped it into families that have been in trouble ... hospital auxiliaries, schools, the swimming pools," Mr Maslin said.
"It's a huge fundraiser for the community."
The championship will take place in Ardlethan on Saturday, July 20.
