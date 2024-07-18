Coaching perspective adds new level to Duncan's performance on court

Laura Duncan was taken by surprise when she was asked to take on a coaching role this season but it made her a better netballer.
The Charles Sturt University A grader was asked by teammate Keely Mitsch to co-coach the club's C grade side early this year.
Coming into just her second season with the club, she was apprehensive at first but has found her groove alongside Mitsch.
With the C grade side yet to drop a game this year, Duncan's game days have been filled with highs and lows.
But though the A grade team hasn't had the success they would like so far, she's enjoying it all the same.
"I got asked to coach which was a bit of a surprise, it's my first time coaching with my co-coach, it's both our first time," Duncan said.
"They asked, it was a bit of a surprise and I got a bit nervous but decided let's do it, what have we go to lose.
"To start with we were like 'oh my gosh this is going to be a bit of a challenge' but so far, so good, it's been really good."
A defender by trade, Duncan said taking on a coaching role has changed her understanding of her attacking counterparts.
Taking time to learn the positions she doesn't play, has been an eye opening experience.
Increasing her own netball knowledge is a welcomed side effect.
Coaching her C grade players on what she'd like to see on the court has also alerted her to gaps in her own game.
"Actually teaching people and trying to get that aspect has been challenging sometimes but also I like the challenge," she said.
"It's taught me things too because I've actually had to look into and research how do I want to teach this to them, are there other ways that I haven't been taught before, so I've learnt a lot from it as well.
"Breaking down the things that I'm trying to teach makes me go 'oh I don't actually do that in a game' and I'm teaching it, but I need to focus on it myself."
Looking to A grade coach Holly Judd, Duncan said she's constantly impressed with how she's uplifted the team this season.
Hoping to get a win against Marrar this weekend, despite their ladder position Duncan said the team is overwhelmingly positive this season.
"It's a tough gig, I know that for sure now, and I respect that more.
"Coming up with new trainings every week and coming into the games, it's hard, we haven't won that many games but she's always positive and I see how that could be a challenge being the coach, being that main person that we all look to, so yeah, I respect that a lot.
"It's been pretty positive so far, we've all improved as a team and I think even looking at the scores, the people that we versed again we've closed that margin which has been a goal of ours.
"It's positive here for sure."
Barellan v Northern Jets at Barellan Sports Ground
North Wagga v The Rock-Yerong Creek at McPherson Oval
Temora v Coleambally at Nixon Park
Charles Sturt University v Marrar at Peter Hastie Oval
