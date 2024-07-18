The Daily Advertiser
sport
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Coaching perspective adds new level to Duncan's performance on court

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
July 18 2024 - 6:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University A grade player and C grade co-coach Laura Duncan. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Charles Sturt University A grade player and C grade co-coach Laura Duncan. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Laura Duncan was taken by surprise when she was asked to take on a coaching role this season but it made her a better netballer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.