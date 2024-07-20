Snippets from stories of times past

Compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Local haute couture designer Richard Cook was named in the top ten designers in the evening wear category at the Australian Gown of the Year Awards held in Melbourne.
A new support group for parents, families and concerned friends of people who are drug dependent met at the Salvation Army Hall in Edward Street.
Wagga tenpin bowling star Craig Bourke racked up a perfect 300 score for the second time in nine weeks with a sensational 12 straight strikes.
Trixie Read, Betty Hornibrook, Joyce Jenkins and Member for Riverina, Kay Hull were photographed attending 50th birthday celebrations for the Wagga Art Society at the Wagga City Art Gallery.
Wagga's Catholic Bishop, William Brennan, wrote to funeral directors requesting that families be instructed to have only "one brief eulogy" for funeral services.
Improvements at Wagga's airport including an engine run-up bay and new taxi ways are now expected to cost well in excess of original estimates.
Wagga Marketplace centre manager Steve Atkinson and marketing manager Sandra Johnstone are pictured discussing arrangements for the inaugural Marketplace Charity Ball with Salvation Army Captain Oz Lattouf and St Vincent de Paul regional council president Pauline Black.
A retrospective exhibition of the work of former Daily Advertiser photographer Tom Lennon is being held at the Riverina Playhouse.
Wendy and Chris Whyte, proprietors of the Magpie's Nest restaurant, have secured a lucrative Japanese export deal for their own brand of virgin olive oil.
The Australian Army Band Kapooka were on hand to farewell Miss Community Princess, Melissa Barklem and Miss Wagga Wagga, Annette Harris as they left Wagga Airport on their trip to Leavenworth.
Dawn Wilson has been presenting her program, Strolling on 2AAAFM for 18 years.
Wagga's Peter Page is Riverina Soccer's new coaching and development manager.
Mayor, Ald Morris Gissing, is pictured looking over plans for new abattoir extensions with Abattoir Engineer, Mr HT Rennison and Abattoir Manager, Mr Len Wallace.
The new three-storey $200,000 wing at Calvary Hospital was opened before more than 200 people by the Member for Wagga, Mr Wal Fife.
About 150 Scouts from the Wagga District are taking part in a statewide Boy Scout Week drive for funds by doing jobs for businesses and households and receiving a small payment in return.
Kooringal residents, for the second time in less than two years, are fighting to keep a flat development from being built on Lake Albert Road, near Fay Avenue.
Jack Skeers, a Wagga motorcycle dealer, has strongly criticised the NSW government's proposed new increased third-party motor vehicle insurance rates particularly in light of the fact it discriminated against motorcycles and, especially, high-powered machines.
Wagga's mayoress, Mrs Ruth Gissing, presented a citation and badge to Mrs Mary Dunn for many years of service to the Voluntary Aid Service Corps at the annual meeting of the Wagga branch of the Red Cross.
The price of the Daily Advertiser will rise by two cents to 10 cents from next Monday.
Blakes Real Estate are advertising a magnificent three-bedroom cream brick house, at Lakeside, with ultra-modern appliances asking $40,000.
Quota Club president, Mrs Norma Donald, presented learning aids including a tutor system and overhead projector to Wagga Public School.
Berrigans shoe sale at 24 Fitzmaurice Street includes women's fashion shoes for $4, women's boots for $3 and men's casuals for $1.
Deeps are advertising seersucker tablecloths for $1.50, ladies' wool pullovers for $5.99 and men's heavy flannelette pyjamas for $3.50.
Wagga police are investigating a spate of dogs being poisoned with strychnine in the city.
Apex is holding a demolition sale at 61 Forsyth Street with doors, timber, bricks, good floor sections and wall sections cut to size.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.