No small role: Little-Kearnes making a big impact at Southcity

Jumarne Little-Kearnes is used to being the smallest in the side but it hasn't stopped him making a big impact for Southcity.
The 20-year-old was given a taste of first grade last year but has really made a home at the fullback for the Bulls in 2024.
He credits really concentrating on his fitness for helping him make the leap into the top grade.
"I just put my tightness first," Little-Kearnes said.
"I just wanted to be as fit as I can, that was my goal coming into the pre-season.
"It's been good."
Little-Kearnes gives away plenty of size to his rivals.
However it hasn't stopped him putting his body on the line in both attack and defence to help Southcity rise up the Group Nine ladder this season.
It's something he certainly doesn't shy away from.
"I love putting my body on the line," Little-Kearnes said.
"It's something I've done my whole footy career.
"I just love getting involved and feeling that contact."
Cementing his spot in first grade was one of his goals coming into the season.
And he certainly doesn't want to give it up.
"I'm looking forward to just trying to keep that one spot," he said.
"I just wanted to play with intensity and always be ready."
Little-Kearnes returns from a shoulder injury to tackle Tumut at Harris Park on Sunday.
He missed their tight win over Junee before the Bulls had the bye last weekend.
However he feels the two weeks have been a good break.
"I feel onto my shoulder against Albury," Little-Kearns said.
"We had the week off then we had the bye so it's recovered well and I'm back to training this week."
It's the only change for the Bulls however Tumut are set to welcome back a number of experienced faces after their big loss to the Diesels last week.
Coach Zac Masters and lock Lewis Arragon are both set to make their returns.
While Southcity managed a two-point win over Junee, the Diesels responded with a 54-12 victory over the Blues.
However Little-Kearnes expects that the premiers will come out hard looking to make amends.
"I think Tumut will be coming out strong trying to get that win off the back of that loss to Junee but I think we just need to come out and be more aggressive than we have been in the last couple of weeks," he said.
Southcity will also continue their long association with the Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust.
There will be a donation bucket at the gate as well as a raffle looking to raise funds for the cause.
The Amie St Clair Medal will be presented in each grade after all four games.
Bulls president Craig Heathcote is pleased to be involved in raising funds for melanoma research.
"We let them have the ground for the day basically," Heathcote said.
"I've personally known Peter (St Clair) for about 30 years and for the Southcity Football Club to be involved like they have since the outset is important and it's a good thing to keep going."
