The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

No small role: Little-Kearnes making a big impact at Southcity

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 19 2024 - 1:06pm, first published July 18 2024 - 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jumarne Little-Kearnes returns from injury for Southcity's clash with Tumut at Harris Park on Sunday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Jumarne Little-Kearnes returns from injury for Southcity's clash with Tumut at Harris Park on Sunday. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

Jumarne Little-Kearnes is used to being the smallest in the side but it hasn't stopped him making a big impact for Southcity.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.