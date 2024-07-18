Bushpigs, Bombers both missing key personnel for important clash

CHARLES Sturt University will be without three of their most experienced players for Saturday's Farrer League test against Marrar.
The Bushpigs will be looking to claim their first major scalp of the season and keep their top-three chances alive when they host the Bombers at Peter Hastie Oval.
CSU are yet to beat a top-three team this season but have won every other game to be breathing down Marrar's neck, a game plus percentage back in fourth spot.
But both teams will be without some of their prime movers on Saturday.
CSU co-coach Trent Cohalan will miss the game due to a funeral, while Lachie Moore and Harry Wakefield are both overseas.
For Marrar, reigning Gerald Clear Medallist, Zach Walgers, is out with a hip injury, while young key defender Lochie Field will miss with Group Nine rugby league commitments.
The closest CSU has come to a win over a top-three team was against Marrar earlier in the year, when being overrun by 17 points.
CSU co-coach Travis Cohalan is not too concerned about that statistic and instead sees this weekend as an opportunity.
"We're just looking at it to play a quality team, where they are on the ladder, obviously they're in the top three, but that is irrelevant to us because we know they are one of the better teams in the competition," Cohalan said.
"They beat The Rock two weeks ago and only just went down to East Wagga last week.
"It's a good opportunity at this time of year to play another quality opponent and test ourselves against one of the better teams in the competition."
A win over Marrar on Saturday would keep CSU in the hunt for a top-three finish and double chance come finals.
They would need to win every game on the run home but it is possible.
Cohalan however said that hasn't been discussed.
"To be honest, we haven't spoken about it," he said.
"Pretty much to the midway point of the year we were just concentrating on building consistency in our performance after a couple of bad losses to The Rock and East Wagga.
"We just wanted to improve each week and build consistency in our performance and our effort levels for three quarters and thankfully we turned a bit of a corner in the past three weeks with three pretty strong wins in a row.
"I think we've started to build some continuity, cohesiveness and connectivity which we were lacking through the uni holidays and that period there so we're just starting to build that consistency back.
"So really it's just about looking at each week as it comes and it is a good opportunity this week to play a team that's right up the top of the ladder but that's far as we've looked."
Cohalan concedes it shapes as a difficult task without three of their prime movers but is also excited to see who can step up in their absence.
"First and foremost, you always want to have your full squad available and I think it's important to recognise that the three guys that are out are definitely within our most important players in our team so that definitely leaves a hole," he said.
"But what I would say is we've built a lot of depth this year. The depth we've got at the club, our twos are undefeated on top of the ladder, I think there is 16 or 17 players that have played first grade in the last two years in that team.
"We're lucky in a sense we've got guys we can call on and it will give an opportunity to people to play in some different positions because certainly Moorey and Trent are two of our more key midfield players and rotations so we'll have to think of different options to go through the midfield on Saturday."
Saturday
Barellan v Northern Jets at Barellan Sportsground
North Wagga v The Rock-Yerong Creek at McPherson Oval
Temora v Coleambally at Nixon Park
Charles Sturt University v Marrar at Peter Hastie Oval
Bye: East Wagga-Kooringal
