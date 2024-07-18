Wagga's little ballerinas take to the barre with pros during special visit

It took five minutes for Wagga's youngest dancers to snap up all the spots for a peek behind the curtain of the country's top ballet company.
A group of 20 young ballerinas were taught ballet by teachers from The Australian Ballet at a one-off workshop on July 17.
They were also treated to a backstage tour of the company's rehearsals before watching the first of two sold-out performances at the Civic Theatre.
"It was really fun, we did lots of barre exercises and we had a nice stretch before we started," young Wagga dancer Ava Abraham said.
"I didn't think that they'd actually come to Wagga."
Ava has been dancing since she was two-and-a-half and said the 'Let's Dance' workshop has inspired her towards her goal of becoming a professional dancer.
"Well it takes a lot of practice and years of really hard work," she said.
The program was open to students at Street Slamin Dance Centre, which was one of eight schools chosen as part of the dance company's regional tour.
Centre director and owner Grace Mattingly, a dancer herself, said it was uncommon to have free programs of this standard.
"I just think it's super special because we don't get opportunities like this at all," Ms Mattingly said.
"We hardly ever get industry professionals coming to Wagga, and when you do, it's most likely an expensive experience."
She said the students, who were as young as five years old, had been inspired by the workshop.
Some have already decided to join her ballet classes in Wagga.
Australian Ballet's Paul Knobloch has had a career as an international dancer, but enjoys teaching the fundamentals of ballet to the next generation of ballerinas.
"For me, the highlight is seeing their faces," he said.
"And once they finish, they're practising their new steps and they're kind of bouncing off the walls."
The program is in its first year and also offers one Wagga student the chance to visit The Australian Ballet headquarters in Melbourne later in the year.
"It's a wonderful initiative to reach communities that otherwise wouldn't be exposed to such a high calibre of dance," he said.
"We really hope that through Let's Dance we can inspire the next generation of young dancers."
