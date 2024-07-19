How one Wagga resident has managed her diabetes for more than 60 years

A lot has changed over the past six decades when it comes to managing diabetes and Wagga's Annette Forsyth has seen it all.
"The only way you could tell whether you had sugar in your blood system was to do a urine test with a clinic test tablet, which was a bit hit-and-miss," Ms Forsyth said.
"You had to boil the syringes every day and the needles were like crowbars - you'd have to sharpen them on the tiles on the kitchen wall because they weren't very easy to get.
"After that disposable syringes came along, which were much better, and now they have the pen needles which are very easy to use."
Diagnosed with type one diabetes in 1963, just before her eleventh birthday, Ms Forsyth was sent to boarding school just one year later.
She was the only diabetic at the school but took it in her stride, saying you've "just got to get on with life".
"A long time ago, Dad said you've got to keep going for another 10 years and I thought I'm going to do more than that," she said.
"I wont say I do everything correctly or by the book, but you do the best you can as often as you can."
Ms Forsyth received a medal from Diabetes Australia in recognition of 60 years managing the disease and while she's had some scares over the six decades, she's been able to put her journey into perspective.
"I started off [working] with Camp Quality when we lost a nephew with cancer ... we look after children with cancer and life threatening illnesses, at least I can manage mine," she said.
"There's a lot of insidious diseases out there but this [diabetes] is just one of many."
July 14 to 20 is National Diabetes Week.
According to Diabetes Australia, people living in rural and remote areas of Australia are at a higher risk of developing diabetes and experiencing its complications.
The National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS), administered by Diabetes Australia, said 5.2 per cent of the Australian population currently live with diabetes.
All Riverina LGAs, except Wagga and Carrathool, have a percentage rate higher than the national rate.
Mark Taylor, a transitional nurse practitioner in diabetes for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), said the awareness week should be used as an avenue to promote the services available locally for people with diabetes.
"We have a team of diabetes educators that cover the district and through that we're able to provide services to support people with all forms of diabetes," Mr Taylor said.
"Often people are out there not knowing what services are available and for people in Wagga, this is a chance for them to learn a little bit more about diabetes.
"It's a great reminder for people out there who may be at risk of diabetes or do have diabetes, and aren't accessing services, to start off through linking with their GP to access local services."
Diabetes Australia pinpoints the national cost of managing diabetes per year at $17.6 billion, with many out-of-pocket expenses for those diagnosed, such as blood glucose test strips, syringes, doctors appointments contributing to that total.
The organisation said the average healthcare cost per person was more than $4000, however this can rise to $10,000 a year if there is diabetes complications.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.