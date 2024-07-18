Baggio has the uniform and the title, but she's most excited about the memories

Eleven years old is pretty young to be thinking of the future, but Isabel Baggio has been known to cast her mind forward.
But it's not future career endeavours she's thinking of, instead she's looking to build memories.
Just two years into her burgeoning football career, the Mater Dei student is already making strides and mental souvenirs.
Preparing to head to Geelong for the School Sports Australia Australian Football Championships, Baggio is cherishing every second of her preparations.
"It's really fun, because I get to know everyone and it's a great opportunity for me to look back on when I am older," Baggio said.
"It feels exciting."
After three days training with the NSW Primary School Sport Association under 12s side, she has returned home not only with a game plan but with a new title.
Appointed vice captain after the camp in Barooga, the Eastlakes-Mangoplah-Cookardinia United junior was shocked at her appointment.
"I felt really happy, I didn't even know that was going to happen, it just came out of nowhere and was really exciting," Baggio said.
"I like being a leader, it's really fun and I'm a leader at my school as well so I know how it feels a bit."
Selected after attending a trail in Albury earlier this year, Baggio said it was daunting heading to the border.
No stranger to top level competition, she's played representative touch football and netball before.
"It was really scary, I didn't know what to do, but it was really exciting for me," she said.
"I didn't know what was going to happen, it was an opportunity for me.
"You don't know what to say when you first meet the team, but it's just exciting to get to know people and then become friends with them."
Balancing upwards of four sports has Baggio running around the region every night of the week.
Australian rules, leaguetag, netball, athletics, and touch football have all be known to find their way onto her busy schedule.
But he wouldn't change it for anything, plus she's found her footy is better because of it.
"I do heaps of running in touch and non-stop, and that's the same with AFL, non-stop running in the midfield and in the forwards a bit," she said.
Impressed with how the side came together during the training camp, she believes the side will fare well in Geelong.
Bringing together players from across the state is always a challenge.
Spending the days together and bonding over dinner events in the evening, the girls have settled well into their roles.
Taking on one of Lavington Panther's teams in a practice match was their final hurdle together.
"We did really really well in that game, but unfortunately we lost that game by a goal, but that's okay," Baggio said.
Confident they will get some wins when they take on the rest of the country in Geelong, Baggio's goals for herself are reserved.
"I want to get to know some more girls and find some new friends there," she said.
"[I'm focusing on] communicating with the team and encouraging everyone, and just having fun."
School Sports Australia Australian Football 12 years and under Championships run from August 4 to August 10 in Geelong, Victoria.
NSW girls open their campaign against South Australia.
