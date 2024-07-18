'It's going to be slow and heavy': Warning issued over finals venue

THE man who knows McPherson Oval better than anyone has issued a warning in regards to holding finals football at the venue.
Wagga City Cricket Club president and North Wagga volunteer Owen Thompson has warned that McPherson Oval will be 'slow and heavy' for finals and that's without any further rainfall between now and then.
AFL Riverina released their venue allocations for finals this week with McPherson Oval pencilled in for the second semi-final and preliminary final in the Farrer League.
Thompson is the caretaker of McPherson Oval, preparing the cricket pitch through summer and performs mowing and line-marking duties through winter.
He believes allocating finals to McPherson Oval is a big mistake.
"I used to be a footballer myself and I wouldn't be happy with it," Thompson said.
"I walked across it (Wednesday) night because I do the line-marking there to see what I had to do for the weekend and it was slooshing already.
"Unless we get some sunshine for the next three or four weeks until finals start, which we're in July and August, it's not going to be good.
"We've been very lucky up until now that we've had frosts and 17 degree days. The ground was in pretty good nick. But now, and they're talking rain Friday night and Saturday, we've got to play there on Saturday, it's a different story.
"It's going to be slow and heavy for sure. If you're playing on it in May, that would be fine. Come July, August, it's the worst part."
Thompson stressed his views had nothing to do with cricket and whether finals are held at the ground or not will have no impact on pitch preparations for the summer season.
North Wagga have three home games in the final four rounds so Thompson explained the ground's condition was not going to improve between now and the end of the season.
"It's rained here Monday, Tuesday and even if it doesn't rain on Friday and Saturday, that ground is still going to be a quagmire. So when we come to finals, if they get any rain during the week, that ground is still going to be a quagmire," he said.
"There is still three (North Wagga) games to play in the last month, plus juniors.
"The ground hasn't been cut up as yet. The grass is still intact, as such, at the moment but if it rains (Friday) night and Saturday like they are saying it will, they are talking up to 10 mil again, it will chop it up and once they chop it up and the grass gets broken, water lays in those footholes forever. So it stays like it. Until such time there gets enough heat in the sun to dry it out, or wind to match it."
Thompson added that, with the current drainage, it's no secret that McPherson Oval doesn't handle wet weather.
"It's understood right across the league and around the area, North Wagga is not good when it's wet. As somebody who has been around North Wagga for years, I totally understand that. It spoils the spectacle a bit," he said.
"I sympathise with (the clubs). Unfortunately it will mean the last three games that we have here will be fairly wet and pretty torrid affairs as well. We've been very lucky this year that it's taken until now to happen."
Thompson questioned whether it is time for AFL Riverina to return to a previous finals structure where the higher-placed team was awarded home ground advantage.
"The other point I'd like to make is a lot of other associations, and I've been through this with the cricket fraternity, if you've got a home ground and you've put the work into it to make sure it's of a good standard, and you qualify for the finals, why shouldn't you have some home ground advantage if your season has warranted it?" Thompson said.
" You've worked the hardest to finish on top, or in a qualifying final position or whatever, you should have the option of using your home ground."
