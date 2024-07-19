'It's been a bit of a journey': Crow to bring up milestone against Lions

Leeton-Whitton midfielder Matt Rainbird will notch up his 100th game for the Crows this weekend at home against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
Rainbird joined the Crows at the beginning of the 2017 season and on Saturday against the Lions he'll run out for his 100th senior game for the club.
It's been a fair journey for the midfielder and Rainbird admitted there's been a few highs and lows during his 99 games so far at the Crows.
"It's been good," Rainbird said.
"It's been a bit of a journey and it's taken me about seven years to get there as I've had a couple of injuries.
"In that 100 games we've had some good success, but we've also had a couple of testing seasons.
"The most important thing is we've kept all three sides on the park and hopefully the buzz for next year with Lucas (Meline) coming in can keep the boys that we've got now energised to stick around for next year."
Rainbird arrived at the Crows from Glenorchy in the Tasmanian State League at the beginning of 2017 and he admitted he never initially had any plans to remain at the club long term.
"I definitely did not," he said.
"I turned up here and I hadn't been here before, Dan Muir when he said he was assistant coach he just asked me and it was an off the cut decision.
"Now I'm all settled here, married and pretty locked away."
Rainbird has experienced life at both ends of the ladder during his eight seasons at the Crows, which was highlighted by being a member of their 2017 premiership side.
After having gone through some tough seasons in recent years, he agreed it made him look back more fondly on that premiership season given he now knows how hard it is to taste success.
"Oh definitely, it's hard to describe," he said.
"I can still picture the day when we won the flag that year, just to see the relief on those locals the day that we did win you could see how much it meant to them.
"Now I've had the last few years of being down the bottom end of the ladder, you really understand how much success means to the people here in the town."
The Crows have enjoyed an improved season in 2024 after having notched up three wins so far against Turvey Park, Wagga Tigers and Narrandera.
Adding the news that Lucas Meline is returning home to coach the Crows next season, Rainbird agreed there was a bit of excitement and buzz building around the club.
"Yes definitely," he said.
"I reckon we've got a couple more wins on the board this year because the guys have had a bit more senior games under their belt.
"Tommy (Groves) has done a really good job in the development space with those guys, but unfortunately he hasn't had the depth or the numbers to really put pressure on guys to keep their development pushing along.
"With Lukey coming onboard next year, hopefully that does kick start some more excitement just to get the old locals back and even a couple more recruits to help what he's got there as a base.
"Hopefully Lucas can bring that with his history of playing at the state league level and that can be a bit of a draw card which would be good."
The Crows have a tough task ahead of them this weekend against the Lions and Rainbird believed it would be a bit of a test for them against one of the form sides of the competition.
"They're very well drilled across all lines, Sammy Martyn has definitely got them up and rolling," he said.
"The likes of Matty Hamblin inside, he'll definitely be one we have to sort of cover to try and curve his influence.
"There's definitely a few matchup's that hopefully we can get right and most importantly we need to have a red hot dip and just play four quarters of footy.
"There's some ideas there, but obviously it's hard because they are so well drilled."
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.