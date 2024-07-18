'Not a good look': Southern Inland referees walk away despite appeal success

Southern Inland's referee numbers have taken a further hit despite successfully appealing Noa Rabici's suspension.
Three referees have walked away due to concerns over attitudes towards their role.
Southern Inland Rugby Referees Association (SIRRA) cited the Wagga City star after believing he made intentional contact with one of their own in a third grade fixture last month.
Rabici initially received a two-game ban after being found guilty of making contact with referee Troy Pietsch by the Southern Inland judiciary.
The base sanction for a low-range offence is six games, meaning Rabici received a 65 per cent reduction.
The size of the reduction was the basis for the appeal on Wednesday night.
It was found the Southern Inland judiciary had erred by giving Rabici a 65 per cent reduction in his recent suspension due to mitigating factors.
The maximum allowed is 50 per cent.
Rabici will now miss a further game, making his suspension three games in total, but will return in time for the start of finals.
SIRRA president Jonno Andreou hopes the incident can be a lesson to players and clubs.
"I think some clubs need to understand the importance of referees in the game," he said.
"We have a shortage of referees in the game and an incident like this doesn't look good for the whole game.
"Moving forward we felt we needed to appeal this to protect our members.
"Off the back of this the attitude of some clubs towards referees has resulted in three referees leaving the sport."
Andreou said the size of the ban wasn't the determining factor of the appeal.
Rather the referees wanted to take a stand to ensure the correct processes are followed.
"We weren't concerned about the outcome but we were just concerned about protecting our referees," Andreou said.
"We had a board meeting last Wednesday night and it was a unanimous decision to support our members and appeal the decision.
"We're a non-competitive, essential discipline in the game as well as we obviously ensure matches are conducted safely, fairly and all games, laws and regulations are upheld."
Wagga City president Dan Ribot questioned Andreou's tactics in the appeal hearing on Wednesday night.
"It seemed to be somewhat personal, a little bit emotive and bordering on being vindictive almost," Ribot said.
However he's pleased Rabici will still be able to return to the field this season.
"It's not a great outcome for Noa but we're pleased he will still get to play some rugby this year," he said.
After sitting out last week's big win over Griffith, Rabici will now miss the top-of-the-table clash with Waratahs on Saturday as well as their clash with Tumut in the final round of the season.
Wagga City are unbeaten through the first 12 rounds of the competition, however Ribot feels the next fortnight will give a much better indication of where they are at.
"It's a big game this weekend and I think last time we played 'Tahs they were probably a little bit underdone and coming off an early upset by Leeton so I don't think we will be facing the same team that we did back then," he said.
"It's going to be a great opportunity to see where we are in terms of the top four sides."
