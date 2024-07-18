New opening date set as work resumes on long-awaited Boorooma servo build

Hopes have been renewed for the first northern suburbs servo as workers return to the site, months after construction was halted by a collapsed building company.
Work on the new Boorooma Service Station came to a stop in May when building company Stevens Construction went into voluntary administration, eight weeks out from completion.
However, developer Ben Dunn says the multimillion-dollar project is now on track to open in late September.
"We will probably open the doors in 12 weeks," he said.
"Now that everyone has got a bit of certainty about getting paid ... we're all programmed up through to the opening date."
Wagga-based building subcontractors, who were left out of pocket, will receive payment from Mr Dunn rather than through Stevens Construction administrators.
The failed building company entered liquidation on July 12, but Mr Dunn said he secured an arrangement to pay subcontractors directly.
"They'll get a much better result with me paying them, rather than through the administration," he said.
"They will see a much larger percentage."
Many of the previous subcontractors have been engaged to continue the project.
"The last couple of months have been terrible, for everyone, for myself and the subcontractors, just sort of waiting to see what's going to happen," he said.
"Just the uncertainty about when we would get started again has been frustrating for everyone."
The multi-retail hub will include a dog wash, liquor store, cafe, IGA grocery shop, a lottery outlet and service station.
Mr Dunn will own and operate the centre's outlets and is ready to begin the hiring process for staff.
"Everyone will have RSAs, they'll be trained in the bottle shop, they'll be able to work in the IGA and be able to make coffee, make sandwiches, work in the Lotto outlet," he said.
The Phar Lap Place centre located is next to Boorooma shops, which includes Chemist Warehouse, Domino's and plans for additional retailers.
The service station is also adjacent to the site marked for a Coles supermarket.
"Around the local community, I think if you're talking about the service station I think everyone can't wait for it to open," Mr Dunn said.
"And maybe get a decent coffee, which is what we'll be able to give them as well."
