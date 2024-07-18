Women on the front line honoured as Riverina village pays homage to service

Life-sized silhouette statues of military personnel created by a local artist have been erected in The Rock's main street as part of ongoing work to beautify the village and honour those who served in war.
The Rock RSL sub-branch and Lockhart Shire Council have joined forces to finance the installations along the middle of Urana Street.
So far the Avenue of Honour project has seen an auxiliary anchor, F111 stabiliser and APC placed in the centre of the strip, along with several new benches and a bridge.
Most recently, three steel statues, created by Rock DeSigns, have been erected - including a war nurse, a female solider and a handler and dog.
The Rock RSL sub-branch treasurer Ian Marston said they have more plans in the pipeline.
"We're trying to do each of the section of The Rock and enhance it," Mr Marston, who is also a councillor and former military member, said.
"It's called the Avenue of Honour and we're trying to get military memorabilia in each section.
"For this section here we decided to get some women at war and the reason being, I was in the army during the Vietnam War and as the NSW Defence Force progressed it became more female-friendly.
"These women are in the front line and we thought we would honour them."
Rock DeSigns completed the statues in record time, going to great lengths to perfect every intricate detail of each piece.
"They did it fairly quickly," Cr Marston said.
The project will hopefully entice tourists to stop in the township when travelling through.
"The council and RSL together put the statues up and new chairs to beautify the avenue and we hope tourists will want to stop and have a look," Cr Marston said.
"We're going to put up a storyboard for each of the statues."
