Teen didn't think she was good enough but has barely missed a beat in A Grade

It can be hard deciding what grade to trial for at the start of the netball preseason, but for Milla Burkinshaw the answer felt simple.
After playing in Turvey Park's undefeated under 17s premiership side in 2023, she ticked the same box once again.
Looking for a challenge she added B grade to her application and happily went on with her pre-season preparations.
But just a fortnight before the first game, she was asked by A grade coach Niamh Boyer to join the top grade squad.
Now she's played all but one game this season.
"Two weeks before the first game Niamh asked if I wanted to be in the A-A reserve squad and I said sure thinking I was going to play A reserve," Burkinshaw said.
"Then she put me in A and I was like 'oh', so that was exciting."
Taking the jump from under 17s to the top side has admittedly been a challenge, but one Burkinshaw has grabbed onto with both hands.
Faster, tougher netball has helped her improve her game significantly over the season.
Self confidence was an issue early on for the defender, but she's found her feet within the team now.
Coming in after the team had played in Wagga Netball Association's premier league during pre-season, it was hard to find her rhythm in the early days.
"It was pretty crazy," she said.
"I didn't think I was good enough to play A grade but Niamh had confidence in me.
"It's a very young team, so I feel like I've fitted in very well, I don't really notice my age with them because we're a very close team, but it's a lot different playing 17s last year and going to A grade this year."
Burkinshaw played A grade in the Wagga Netball Association competition last year and said it was a good stepping stone for this season.
Harder passes, more accurate plays, and an overall tighter competition in the Riverina League has kept her on her toes.
Taller, more physical shooters and more intense games means there is both less space for error and fewer errors for her to capitalise on.
It's made for a tougher time on court, but one she is enjoying.
Though the Bulldogs have struggled to find wins this season, Burkinshaw said they've felt strong on the court.
"I feel like because we were undefeated last year, every game we went in and won, and I feel like this year there's no bad teams," she said.
"Every game is just whoever has the luck on the day, the competition each week you don't know what you're going to get."
Heading into this weekend's game against Griffith she's confident they'll fare better than they did in their first meeting this season.
After losing to Collingullie-Wagga last weekend by just two goals, she is hoping the side can build momentum from that performance.
"When we lost to Leeton, I feel like that was very disappointing, we did everything we wanted to do, we just didn't have that enthusiasm on the court that we wanted," she said.
"Then on Saturday, we did everything perfect.
"Obviously we couldn't get over the line but everything we wanted to do, we did, and our defensive pressure was amazing and then our shooters didn't miss, so hopefully this week we can get over the line or just keep narrowing down the scoreline, we're just looking to improve each week."
Thursday, July 18
Leeton-Whitton v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Leeton Showground
Saturday, July 20
Wagga Tigers v Coolamon at Robertson Oval
Collingullie-Wagga v Narrandera at Crossroads Oval
Turvey Park v Griffith at Maher Oval
