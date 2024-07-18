'I feel targeted': Motorbikes taken during break-in victim says was planned

A Wagga man says he no longer feels safe in his own home after it was targeted by thieves, who made off with two motorbikes and the keys to another.
In the early hours of Monday, perpetrators forced their way into Zachary Curtis' Mount Austin home, breaking into his back shed before taking off with two bikes valued at more than $25,000.
The intruders attempted to steal a third bike, a road bike which Mr Curtis uses as transportation, but when unsuccessful in starting it, they ditched the bike in the front yard and made off with the keys.
"I've basically lost three bikes," Mr Curtis said.
"They're my pride and joy and I worked hard for them - I'm still paying the KTM off."
Mr Curtis believed the thieves had been watching him for some time because the bikes were locked up and purposely stored out of sight.
"I feel targeted," he said.
"I don't feel great. It's a lovely little street and I was very comfortable living here but now I don't feel very safe."
Mr Curtis said the thieves damaged the fence in the process of gaining entry into the backyard before they broke into the shed.
The incident was captured on CCTV and reported to the police, who sent out a forensics team to investigate.
Mr Curtis has been using social media in the hopes of getting as many eyes on the roads as possible, and he has been inundated with support.
"I've got a lot of people helping me," he said.
"I'm surprised by how much the community has helped."
Anyone who sees either of the bikes are urged to contact Mr Curtis or Wagga police.
One of the stolen dirt bikes is a bright orange KTM and the other bike is red and white
"The KTM is bright orange and there aren't too many around and my partner's bike is quite a rare bike, it's exhaust is fully exposed and it looks quite futuristic for an old bike," Mr Curtis said.
A spokesperson for NSW Police said an investigation was under way.
