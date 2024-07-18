Site once earmarked for emergency hub could become new housing development

A parcel of land originally earmarked for an emergency services precinct north of the Murrumbidgee River could become a new residential area.
Wagga City Council is looking at rezoning, subdividing and selling/leasing the plot of land at 11 Farrer Road in Boorooma, with councillors to vote on the proposal at Monday night's meeting.
Originally set aside in 2016 for a new emergency services super site, plans fell through and the land was removed from the project in 2019.
Now the council has revealed initial plans to rezone the 8.18 hectare plot to allow the land to be subdivided for new properties to be built.
The land is currently zoned R1 (General Residential) and R5 (Large Lot Residential) land, and the council has proposed rezoning it to be entirely R1.
If the motion is successful, the council would also commence an expression of interest process for the sale/lease of the land, while continuing negotiations with Regional Growth NSW Development Corporation (RGDC) and emergency services agencies to find an alternative precinct in the north.
The scoping report, which has been prepared by the council and will be discussed at Monday's meeting, is a prelude to a proposal requesting an amendment to the Wagga Local Environmental Plan.
The report said the site provided an opportunity to address the market demand for well-located housing in a key residential growth area with access to services.
It said there was the "potential for increased housing choice for existing residents, via small allotment development, townhouses and apartments".
"These new dwelling types may provide more affordable home ownership options for new and existing residents, as well as opportunities to downsize or age in place while remaining connected to the existing northern suburb communities of Boorooma and Estella," the report said.
The report also suggested new housing could account for Wagga's forecast population and industry growths, including the Wagga Special Activation Precinct and Riverina Intermodal Freight and Logistics Hub.
However, the report did outline potential constraints, including the potential impact on existing character without the imposition of adequate controls and that the site's proximity to the Olympic Highway would require a landscape buffer.
The nearest public high school is about nine kilometres from the proposed site.
Wagga town planner Camilla Rocks said the rezoning would be positive.
"It's in a growth area and it's becoming well established with housing," she said.
"There's good recreation facilities, schools and a university.
"It's a good use of the land, in my opinion."
Property manager with the Catholic Diocese of Wagga Peter Fitzpatrick said rezoning the land could only be beneficial to Wagga, as R5 zoning was pretty much a waste in the northern suburbs.
"I would think that it's a good idea for the whole lot to be turned into R1," he said.
However, Mr Fitzpatrick said he would like to see the council's commitment to the infrastructure required in Boorooma.
"There is an additional need to concentrate on the infrastructure surrounding that development," he said.
Boorooma currently has 607 residential dwellings and with 9000 new homes already earmarked for the northern suburbs, that number is set to grow.
The proposed rezoning would increase the potential lot yield from 29 properties to 69, but R1 zoning doesn't necessarily mean only residential properties.
"It's a general residential zone. So in Wagga, that tends to mean single dwellings or dual occuppancies. You can have multi-dwellings as well," Ms Rocks said.
"There is no minimum lot size in the [LEP], but the [Development Control Plan] does provide for a minimum amount of land per dwelling.
"R1 also allows the sort of commercial development that is for day-to-day needs in the residential area, like childcare centres and small shops ... various types of accommodation. A health consulting room or a medical centre would be permitted. Low impact development."
Although the land at Boorooma will no longer be used for an emergency services precinct, residents have said the need for the presence of the various agencies north of the river was still vital.
Former Wagga paramedic Phil Hoey said thinking about the disbursement of emergency services was good.
"We need further disbursement of emergency personnel and services, I'm sure of that," he said.
"That's looking at the future and being sensible."
Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson told The Daily Advertiser last month discussions between RGDC, the council and RFS had been very constructive.
"We are currently discussing an alternative precinct approach at a different site on the northern side of the city," he said.
