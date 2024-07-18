Thousands of books destroyed after fire rips through old shop on main street

The cause of a fire that tore through a building on Temora's main street on Wednesday night is being investigated.
Emergency services were called to the old Temora Bicycle Centre shop on Hoskins Street about 9.30pm on July 17 following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW Temora deputy captain Brenden Maxwell said firefighters found the unoccupied shop well alight.
"Firefighters fought the fire for around an hour before bringing it under control," he said on Thursday.
"Crews were assisted by Cootamundra and Junee Fire and Rescue crews, RFS, police, ambulance and SES.
"Fire and Rescue NSW are continuing their investigations today."
No injuries were reported but the building has been destroyed.
Thousands of books being stored in the shop were also destroyed in the fire.
Rotary Club of Temora secretary Sue King said more than 150 boxes filled with books were destroyed.
"We were using the premises two doors down to store approximately 150 boxes of donated books, approximately 5,000 books," she said.
"Unfortunately the lot went up in flames.
"Very sad that so many excellent books are gone."
It has been reported there was no electricity connected to the shop at the time of the fire.
Despite being in close proximity to the Tiger Moth Cafe and the Westminster Hotel, there was no impact to either business.
The shop most recently operated as a bicycle centre, but before that was a butcher shop.
Temora mayor Rick Firman said he was sad to see the iconic building destroyed.
"It was a bike shop last year but before that, for years and years it was a butchery," Cr Firman said.
"The first thing you think of is you hope no one was hurt.
"Fire and Rescue NSW did amazing work and they had it under control within an hour.
"It was sad to see, I feel for the owners because obviously they had invested in buying the building."
A NSW Police spokesperson said Fire and Rescue NSW was handling the investigation into the cause of the fire.
At this stage, the cause has not yet been determined.
