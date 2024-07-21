How to fix the agriculture workforce issues? Next-gen may have an answer

Some of the best and brightest university agriculture students from across the nation will be in Wagga this week, to share ideas and address industry challenges.
More than 100 stakeholders in the agriculture industry will be at AgriFutures' 2024 Horizon Scholars Workshop from July 22 to 25, with this year's summit to focus on addressing the workforce issues in the industry.
Sheridan Ingold from AgriFutures hoped hopes diverse thoughts, ages, experiences and backgrounds can help make a dent in addressing the workforce problem and allow them to find real solutions.
"We're trying to work with everyone in agriculture to be part of the solution," Mrs Ingold said.
"At the summit two years ago, we spoke about workforce as well and got the Horizons perspective on that, we created a booklet - it leads our strategy at AgriFutures.
"I think that [fixing the workforce issue] stems from real conversations and creating pieces of work that we can take to our board and go 'this is an important issue' - this is the first step to potentially getting more workforce."
Forty-one AgriFutures Horizons Scholarship students from across the country will attend the summit.
Each agriculture or science student receives a $10,000 scholarship and will get to work with agribusinesses, agriculture research groups and farming bodies in their final two years of their studies.
Cotton Research Department Corporation (CRDC) innovation broker for capacity and leadership Rachel Holloway, who will meet sponsored student Julian Craven at the summit, said the summit played an important role in the future of the industry.
"It's a really valuable workshop where we meet out cotton supported horizon scholars face to face," Ms Holloway said.
"It's providing that support and mentoring and passing on the information and the wealth of opportunities for career pathways."
Mr Craven is originally from southern Gippsland, Victoria and studies at ANU.
The 22-year-old hopes to do work placement with the CRDC later this year and said the summit would offer a chance to meet his sponsors in person.
"I'm glad that I get to work pretty close with them ... it's an exciting organisation to be sponsored by," he said.
Mr Craven did a gap year two years ago that was run by the National Farmers Federation (NFF), got placed on a cotton property at Griffith and spent a year getting to know the industry first-hand.
He is studying a Bachelor of Science and minors in water science and policy, which he believes is an area the agriculture industry needs to evolve in - adapting to more water-efficient techniques.
Mr Craven said he was looking forward to discussing this issue, and the workforce shortage, with his fellow Horizon scholars.
"Meeting so many people my age who are studying similar degrees from all across the country, and all coming together for a week, I think that's what I'm personally looking forward to," he said.
"I've met plenty of people who are studying a similar degree, even within my own university, who have never set foot on a farm and I think it's a really brave thing to enter an industry you really don't have much experience in.
"Bottom line is us young people really have some ideas towards attracting and retaining people within the industry and we've got a couple of ideas up our sleeves."
The scholars will undergo workshops, have a cultural experience at Wagga beach and deliver their pitches to stakeholders about their ideas on how they would improve the industry.
Seven finalists for AgriFutures National Rural Women's Awards will also be at the event, before the final award presentations happen in Canberra next month.
