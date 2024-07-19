'A bit of a battler': Wagga's own Swan reflects on journey to AFL milestone

A SELF-described 'battler' from Wagga will etch his name into Sydney Swans' history books when he runs out for his 200th AFL game on Sunday.
Harry Cunningham will become just the 36th Sydney player to reach 200 AFL games when he runs out for the Swans' in the big clash against Brisbane Lions at the Gabba.
It's a remarkable effort from the 30-year-old, who was drafted onto Sydney's rookie list with selection 93 in the 2012 draft.
But from a late draft selection from Turvey Park, Cunningham has gone on to establish himself as one of the Swans' most versatile footballers, earning the utmost trust of Sydney coach John Longmire along the way.
Off the field, Cunningham is one of the most respected figures within the four walls at Sydney and is widely respected across the competition as one of the AFL's good guys.
Cunningham was set to reach his 200 games late last month but a minor hamstring strain delayed it a few weeks.
The milestone will now happen on a Sunday in Brisbane where a number of Cunningham's family and friends will make the trek to celebrate the occasion with him.
"It's pretty special," Cunningham said this week.
"I probably won't reflect on it too much until the end of the year but I'm grateful to get to this position.
"I'm pretty excited for family and friends to be able to celebrate it more so than myself.
"One thing I've been mindful of is the people who have got me to where I am today but also bringing them along for the journey with me because not everyone gets to live this life and do this and I feel very grateful to be able to do it so I make sure the people that I love and who have helped me get to this position enjoy it just as much.
"I'm looking forward to seeing how they enjoy it this weekend."
A number of Cunningham's family and friends were locked in to Melbourne three weeks ago.
Cunningham was playing his 199th AFL game against Fremantle in Perth when a hamstring strain saw him subbed off and the milestone delayed.
Cunningham joked the injury came at a cost.
"I do owe the in-laws a couple of flights and accommodation that we couldn't get reimbursed," he said with a laugh.
"We'll still get about 30 or so up there (to Brisbane), which will be good.
"It would have been great to play at the SCG here in Sydney, NSW, and would have been easier for a lot more people from back home in Wagga to get there so I'll have a few mates that won't be able to get there but in saying that, I'm just grateful to be able to get to the mark and get back playing again because I've missed a couple of weeks and I want to get back out there.
"We've got a big test this week against Brisbane and I love being able to play in those games."
Cunningham will join an exclusive group at Sydney when he reaches the 200-game milestone.
He also joins a select group within Wagga to get there.
A look around the Sydney dressing sheds serves as a constant reminder for Cunningham of those who have gone before him.
"It's something I haven't thought about too much until I was speaking to Tay Adams and Brodie Grundy about it, they've played over 200 games but they've both played at three clubs and they just mentioned how it's pretty special to be able to do it with the one club," Cunningham said.
"I look at a couple of the players on the lockers around the change rooms. I've got Dennis Carroll, who wore number seven, one of the greats who is from the Riverina as well and you've obviously got Paul Kelly, who has played a heap of footy for the one club.
"The history here is pretty special and as we say here, I'm just taking my turn to make it a better place and leaving the jumper in a better place for whoever is next because at the end of the day, you're only here for a little bit and it's pretty special to be able to do it for a club that I hold close to me."
Cunningham is embarrassed just by the prospect of his name being mentioned in the same breath as those Swans legends.
But he is proud of his journey.
"I've always seen myself as a bit of a battler, a bloke who just works hard, a selfless player who does what he needs to do for the team," he said.
"It's probably something I've always hung my hat on, is doing whatever I need to make a teammate better or to help a teammate. A bit of a battler who is happy to work hard and a bloke who has enjoyed his time as well.
"It's one thing, probably more so over the last couple of years is being mindful to remind myself to enjoy it. Unfortunately not everyone gets to do it and I've been in that position where I can.
"It's been a long road, plenty of ups and downs. I've always battled with injuries or form along the journey. It's been a long one, I started playing for Turvey when I was four years old with Auskick and I'm 30 now so I've been playing footy for a long time. I've met some great people along the way.
"I'm just a bloke who is happy to do anything for the team and a bit of battler."
Cunningham couldn't believe his luck when he was able to swap number 44 for seven heading into his second season at the Swans.
Number seven afterall was the number his father Mark wore for most of his decorated career with Turvey Park.
"It's funny how it all works out because seven was dad's number at Turvey so it was always my favourite number growing up and it was the number I always tried to wear at Turvey," he said.
"Bizaare how little things like that happen but it all fell my way."
The number seven isn't the only thing he's inherited from his parents, Mark and Sandra.
On Brownlow Medal night for the past two years, Cunningham has been recognised for his work off the field by being a finalist in the AFL's Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award.
Cunningham has been an ambassador of Redkite for more than 10 years. During this time he's made regular ward visits, supported Redkite's music therapy program and helped campaign for numerous fundraising activities to help families facing childhood cancer.
Cunningham takes great pride in being able to help others, something he credits to his upbringing.
"I think I was very lucky with my upbringing, mum and dad are very hard-working and they've got some great values that I try and model myself on in being kind and caring for others and making other people happy," Cunningham said.
"That was instilled in me when I grew up so when I got up here, the footy club is great in giving back to the community because essentially we don't have a game without our fans, the supporters and the community.
"I learnt that pretty quickly here at the footy club and got involved with Redkite nearly 10 or 11 years ago now with Rhyce Shaw, just going to the kids hospital here at Randwick, visiting the kids.
"Redkite do a great job at helping families whose kids suffer from cancer. I love being able to give back and being able to put smiles on faces. I think that's why I love the footy club and the position I'm in today because I have that ability and I have the option of being able to go and give back to people.
"I think that's also helped my footy. The happier I am the better footy I play and potentially that's what I am as a player and a person, I like to make people happy and have a good time. It definitely does help your footy.
"The stuff I do with Redkite and everything, it puts life and everything into perspective. I'm just happy to be able to make people smile here and there and being able to bring the young guys along for that sort of stuff because you move out of home, it all happens within a blink of the eye, you're away from your family and friends most of the time when you move up here to Sydney so it gives them a perspective when they think things aren't going their way or they might get a little bit down at times. It's a great opportunity to give them a voice and something to be able to give back to somebody else.
"It's kind of selfish as well because I get so much out of it. I get so much joy from being able to spend some time with people at the hospitals and being able to put smiles on their faces so in a way it's a little bit selfish but I love to be able to do it because it brings so much joy to me."
While Lance 'Buddy' Franklin was lured to Sydney on a nine-year, $10 million contract, it hasn't been quite the same for Cunningham.
Starting out on the rookie list, Cunningham worked his way onto the senior list and from there, his versatility on field and team-first attitude have helped him forge a long career at the Swans.
But the contracts have been often two or three-year deals, making negotiations a common occurrence during his 200-game career.
While there has been interest, and at times more lucrative offers, from rival clubs, Cunningham has never considered leaving Sydney and sees himself a Swans man through and through.
"Probably not, no,' Cunningham said when asked if he was ever close to leaving.
"There is always a carrot dangled in front of you, during contact talk there is offers here and there, or interest here and there, but I've always found that my best place is here at red and white.
"I don't think I ever looked intensely at anywhere else.
"There's always interest and you think what if, but I love this place, I love the footy club and more importantly I love the people that are involved here at the footy club, which is why I love coming in every day."
Cunningham says that loyalty is a two-way street.
"Exactly. Which is why I think the footy club is so great," he said.
"It has so many great people around which care for you as a person more so than a player and I just feel lucky to be involved.
"I think this is my 13th year so I've been around a long time now. I feel lucky and grateful to be around for so long."
While in Sydney, Cunningham has been studying PE teaching part-time at university and is also completing courses in coaching with an eye to one-day pursue that within the AFL system.
But he has no intention to hang the boots up just yet.
"I'm out of contract this year so I'm in talks at the moment. Hopefully something gets done," he said.
"I feel as long as I can continue to contribute to the team on and off the field and my body holds up alright, I've got a few years left in me.
"I feel like I've still got a lot to achieve in footy. I feel like the club is in a really good spot to be able to achieve some great things at the moment and going forward.
"Hopefully the club sees me playing a role in that and hopefully I can continue to front up every week and play some good footy and play a role for the team because the body feels good and I still love what I do, I love being around the footy club so as long as I've still got that, I'll continue to put my hand up."
As it stands, Cunningham will go into his 200th AFL game part of a Sydney team that is three games clear on top of the ladder.
The bookies have the Swans as $3.25 premiership favourites.
Cunningham played one AFL game in his first season at the Swans in 2012 when they went on to win the AFL premiership.
He was part of the 2014 team that lost to Hawthorn in the decider. He's also been forced to watch on from the sidelines in two AFL grand finals the Swans have played in.
So it's fair to say Cunningham is cautiously excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for he and the Swans this season.
"Everyone, they'd be lying if they said at the start of the year their main goal is not to win the premiership," he said.
"I obviously haven't won one. I've been around four grand final days, only played in one of them so I'm pretty keen to be able to give that a tilt. That's something I really want to achieve.
"It's obviously a goal when you start playing footy, all you want to do is win a premiership. I've been here for a while now so I've love to be able to give this footy club another premiership, we obviously haven't had one since 2012. It's been 12 years and we'd love to be able to get another one.
"We've got a great list and we've started this year off really well but we know that doesn't stand for much until we get to the big stuff later on in the year.
"At the moment, we've still got some tough games of footy ahead of us, starting with Brisbane this weekend, who are probably the form team of the comp at the moment. They've won five or so in a row and have shot up the ladder playing a really good brand of footy.
"Yeah a premiership is the ultimate goal and something I've love to achieve, particularly with this group. We've got a really close, connected group and hopefully we can put the right steps forward soon."
Cunningham would love nothing more than to become an AFL premiership player.
"It would be very special," he said.
"Obviously for me but I'd love to be able to celebrate that sort of stuff with my friends and family.
"You grow up, I've watched that grand final day every year, I'm a big footy fan, I love footy and that's the ultimate goal and I just want to be able to feel that.
"I had a couple of good mates win it last year in Tommy Mitchell and Darcy Cameron and I've seen the 2012 boys win it here, that was in my first year and it was a pretty special day and pretty special moment so it's something that I'd love to be able to achieve.
"But I'm also aware that doesn't happen unless we put the steps forward today. I'm pretty conscious of what I do today helps us get to that goal so I'll continue to work today and the next day and try to improve every single day to get to that moment."
