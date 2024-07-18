Caught on camera: Manhunt continues for hammer-wielding servo robber

A man accused of robbing a Wagga service station while armed with a hammer almost two months ago remains on the run from police.
Police were called to a service station on Bourke Street, Wagga following reports of a robbery about 5.20am on April 23.
Officers from Riverina Police District attended and were told a man had threatened staff with a claw hammer before leaving with cash and cigarettes.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the incident began.
As inquiries continue, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with inquiries.
The man is described as being about 170cm tall with slim build, wearing a black hooded jumper with a white text on the front, a black face mask, black and yellow gloves, dark track pants, black shoes with white soles and laces.
He was last seen riding a mountain bike on Bourke Street.
The service station, located on the corner of Bourke Street and Temerloh Avenue, has been subjected to several robberies over the years.
In February 2022, police launched a search for a man who held up the same service station - also with a hammer.
On that occasion, police said the weapon-wielding bandit approached the man behind the counter, threatened them and then fled the scene on a bicycle with stolen cash and cigarettes.
In November 2019, a man allegedly armed himself with a knife and tried to hold up the attendant.
Anyone who can identify the man, or has information about the incident, is asked to call Wagga police on 6922 2599 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
