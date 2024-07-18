The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Bulldogs mid expecting tough battle in 'elimination final' against Griffith

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Turvey Park midfielder Ben Lewington is expecting a finals-like clash this weekend against Griffith at Maher Oval. Picture from Turvey Park Bulldogs
Turvey Park midfielder Ben Lewington is expecting a finals-like clash this weekend against Griffith at Maher Oval. Picture from Turvey Park Bulldogs

Turvey Park midfielder Ben Lewington is expecting a tough battle this weekend against Griffith at Maher Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Newsletters & Alerts

View all
The Olympics Breakfast Newsletter

DAILY DURING OLYMPICS

The Olympics Breakfast

Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.