Bulldogs mid expecting tough battle in 'elimination final' against Griffith

Turvey Park midfielder Ben Lewington is expecting a tough battle this weekend against Griffith at Maher Oval.
The Bulldogs and Swans will face off in what is effectively an elimination final on Saturday as the winner will put themselves in the box seat to play finals at the end of the season.
Not much separated the two sides when they played earlier in the season and Lewington was expecting there to be a finals-like intensity to their clash.
"It's probably a bit like a grand final or elimination final this weekend with us both fighting out for that last spot in finals," Lewington said.
"We'll be treating it pretty seriously and hopefully we can go in there and get a win and set ourselves up for the back end of the year."
The Bulldogs are coming off a heavy defeat to Collingullie-Wagga over the weekend and Lewington conceded the Demons were the better side on the day.
"They were just cleaner and harder at the contest," he said.
"They're a well drilled and skilled team, they probably just beat us at the ball and on the outside.
"They're a pretty good team, them and Ganmain are a pretty clear one and two."
Aside from the big loss to the Demons, Lewington said they've been reasonably happy with how they've been playing over the past month.
"We've been pushing teams," he said.
"The two games against Mango and Coolamon, we were right in them up to our neck then just fell off a bit in the last quarters.
"Going out to Leeton we got back on track with a good strong win out there after losing to them earlier in the year.
"It was good to get back on the winners list there."
The Bulldogs won a scrappy battle by 10 points when they travelled out to Exies Oval back in round five and Lewington believed sticking to their brand of footy is what would be required to take the four points this weekend.
"I think just sticking to the structure Jacko (Chris Jackson) has put in place," he said.
"Just winning the ball and being a bit more polished on the outside compared to the weekend.
"I think it'll be a pretty strong game as they are obviously in a bit of form.
"It should be a pretty good game, it's probably good it's at home as we might be able to get a bit of a crowd and some momentum if it's close which might help us.
"We've just got to play to our strengths I guess and beat them around the ground."
Jackson took over as senior coach from Cal Dooley just over a month ago in what was a distracting period for the reigning premiers.
Lewington revealed all the disruption had now settled down and they were now back focusing on the job at hand which is playing finals.
"Yeah it's definitely settled right down," he said.
"Jacko has got us going in the right direction once he took over, we're now just focusing on playing a bit of September footy.
"That starts this weekend against Griffith, we've got to win that to have a chance of playing."
Lewington has enjoyed a huge season so far for the Bulldogs and he is likely to be right in contention for their best and fairest at the end of the year.
Into his sixth year of senior footy at the Bulldogs, Lewington agreed this season is one of the best he's had at first grade level.
"Yeah it's probably the most consistent year I've had since I've started playing," he said.
"Moving up the ground into the midfield has probably helped with that and getting a bit fitter over the off-season.
"It's been enjoyable to be playing some good footy, hopefully we can get some more results leading into the back end of the year."
