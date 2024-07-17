Man found hiding in shed faces court charged over pursuit in stolen vehicle

A man allegedly led Murrumbidgee police on a car chase before fleeing on foot and hiding in a farm shed.
The man, who was allegedly travelling in a stolen vehicle, has faced court charged with multiple offences following the alleged police pursuit about 12.15pm on Tuesday, July 16.
Officers attached to the Murrumbidgee Police District initiated the pursuit of the allegedly stolen car along North Kooba Settlers Road, Kooba after it failed to stop.
The pursuit was terminated a short time later before it was re-started at Irrigation Way near Whitton.
Police said the car crossed Burley Griffin Way and travelled along an unsealed road before a 28-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman allegedly fled on foot.
The woman was arrested a short time later before the man was arrested hiding in a farm shed following a search of the area.
During a search of the car, police allegedly located ammunition of various calibres.
They were both arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station.
The man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive recklessly; driving recklessly/furiously or in a speed/manner dangerous; stealing a motor vehicle; possessing ammunition without holding a licence/permit/authority; break and enter; entering a dwelling with the intent steal; and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
He was refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday, July 17 where he was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Wednesday, July 24.
The woman was charged with being carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner,having goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen and possessing a prohibited drug.
She was granted bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Thursday, August 7.
DAILY DURING OLYMPICS
Wake up to a tasty serving of overnight news and excitement from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.