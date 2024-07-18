The Daily Advertiser
Teen wasn't with murder-accused just a few hours after planned Sydney trip

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated July 18 2024 - 12:59pm, first published 12:18pm
Former Boorowa man James Arber told the Wagga Supreme Court Amber Haigh was travelling with Robert and Anne Geeves but was no longer with them later the same day, about the time she vanished without a trace in June 2002. Picture by Andrew Mangelsdorf
Amber Haigh was with a couple accused of her murder but had vanished just hours later when they showed up unexpectedly in Boorowa despite a planned trip to Sydney, a witness has claimed.

